People ran to the safety of the mountain outdoors this summer as they fled coronavirus. Many plan to remain and others will come this winter, but only if recreation and mountain communities are safe.
Right now, Idaho is looking green around the gills. Blaine County is feeling queasy as officials try to figure out how to get it out of its high danger level for COVID-19 spread and back into the green zone of minimal spread where it began the summer.
If Idaho and the Sun Valley area don’t return to the green zone, winter could be déjà vu and maybe worse than spring when Blaine County locked down, closed businesses and saw its hospital closed to the public.
If infection numbers don’t improve, hospitals throughout the state could sink in a tsunami of sick patients. This could stop Blaine County’s local economy cold—even without lockdowns.
In an ordinary year, competing for skiers and boarders whose dollars keep the local economy afloat is challenging for Sun Valley-area businesses. The Utah and Colorado mega-resorts regularly eclipse their efforts. This year the competition may be even tougher.
A think-tank of marketing strategists in Colorado recently advised mountain town resorts in that state on what to do: Keep the virus under control and promote the safety that visitors will seek this winter season.
In a paid post in the Summit Daily newspaper in Breckenridge, Colo., the think tank pointed to a survey that showed that 70 percent of respondents indicated that health and safety measures implemented by destinations would increase the likelihood of travel.
The post included a chart that showed the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in a sample of winter resorts. Sun Valley didn’t fare well in the comparison of Sept. 23 case numbers.
It’s obvious where this could go. In addition to the usual outdoor visuals that fire up snow dreams in potential visitors, the mega-resorts likely will tout low coronavirus numbers and safety measures to protect visitors’ health.
This isn’t rocket science, nor are the common-sense safety precautions that keep COVID-19 spread low and the number of cases manageable.
Yet, too many Idahoans and some locals treat information about coronavirus like higher math: impossible to comprehend and to be avoided. If Idahoans continue to disdain precautions, coronavirus will romp and chaos will ensue. It could engulf Blaine County, too.
The choice is ours. We can have a fine winter of skiing in our mountains and a relatively healthy local economy. Or, we can return to the dark days of spring with closed lifts, closed businesses, ghostly streets and sick people.
Our pick: Use precautions, bottle up the virus and rack up some great days of skiing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Seems Ketchum does not have a pandemic. Life as usual. Greed wins every time
hmmm lets see....greed vs recovery , what will this valley choose? my guess is the dollar wins again.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In