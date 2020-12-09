Joe Biden can’t officially take over as president of the United States until Jan. 20. Given the damage being done as the current administration both resists a smooth transition and makes damaging last-minute decisions, he should announce some cleanup plans right away.
The Trump administration has been setting the agencies and policies of the federal government on fire with erratic, often vindictive removals and head-scratching foreign policy for some time. The pace seems to have picked up.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who opposed using the military against protestors, was summarily fired by tweet. Resignations by several key senior officials followed immediately. Those who oversee the Pentagon have expressed significant concern.
Senior members of the nonpartisan board that advises the Defense Department on business matters were fired without warning or explanation by email. Conspiracy theorist Scott O’Grady, who suggested establishing martial law in response to what he calls a Biden coup, was nominated to oversee national security affairs for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. That term will expire Jan. 20.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is using his last weeks in office to push a terrorist designation onto the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Huffington Post reports that a bipartisan group of humanitarian and national security analysist believes the move would result in continued war and a humanitarian disaster.
The decades-old Safe Skies Treaty, which protects the West from nefarious Russian air activities, was suddenly and summarily broken and its specialized aircraft sold off.
Though these and other moves have received media coverage, public attention is endlessly diverted by phantasmagorical election results denials. The spectacle has allowed Donald Trump to raise more than $200 million that can land, legally, in his own pockets.
Since his victory, President-elect Biden has named several cabinet nominees and some appointees to national defense and intelligence positions. He has outlined his first priorities. He should do more.
Biden should immediately announce that on Jan. 20, he will issue an executive order reversing all actions taken by President Trump or his cabinet in the three months before the inauguration.
With the endless tweets, conspiracy theories and baseless charges, it is nearly impossible to know exactly what fires need attention first. Best to throw water on the whole mess, then take the time to figure out if some of this administration’s decisions were actually good enough to reinstate.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
first off,he is not president and i hope and doubt he ever will be. next,and paramount he should check into a nursing facility before his pampers overflow and get a bib tied around his neck. he is a muttering ,stuttering ,drooling and senile fool.
I just hope Biden doesn't resume Obama's campaign of bombing the Middle East , drone strikes & killing innocent civilians.
Biteme is not President yet and doesn’t represent my conservative views. If the electoral college votes this incompetent into office that would take affect January 20th he will sell out to his Chinese & Russian Employers!
What a foolishly thoughtless proposal, which by the way is also unlawful under the Administrative Procedures Act as the current President found out on multiple occasions when he tried to reverse actions of his predecessor. And so much for the "let the healing begin" vibe of the incoming Biden Administration. With the appointment of the California Attorney General, a life long hack politician and the leader of the "Resistance" among Democratic attorneys general , as the Secretary of HHS, former VP Biden is stoking the fires of conflict at the insistence of the progressive wing of the Democratic party.
Yes he should start the cleanup by wanting to verify votes, which he is unwilling to do.
Will he clean up the mess the radical left has caused, I don't think so. All the democrat run cities are out of control right now, and California is almost unlivable in the big cities. I know the people on the left live in a backwards world but millions of homeless people on the street is not a good thing. The democratic party is pro-war, pro homelessness, pro-crime, and pro hate. Its literally the party that keeps the matrix in place. Why else would so many of the big corporations that are known to be corrupt support it?
Oh geez...Biden was just a willing participant in this whole scheme. He can hardly tie his shoes. It's Kamala that will owe political debts, and that's going to be bad for everyone.
What color is the sky in your world?
Is this satire? thanks for the laugh!
Absolutely wrong on every point.
Let's just wait and see.....
