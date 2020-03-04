Presidential tweets, hyperbolic headlines and a jittery world make scientific warnings seem like just part of the noise. COVID-19 makes it critical that we pay attention to facts and get prepared.
COVID-19 is the official name of the flu-like illness caused by a new strain of coronavirus that appeared first in China and that experts say could become a pandemic spreading across the world.
Much isn’t known about this pathogen yet. What is known is being twisted and obscured by unhelpful and sometimes dangerous nonsense.
President Trump has been tweeting to downplay the seriousness of a situation his administration seems ill-prepared to handle. He repeatedly claimed 15 U.S. cases as the number rapidly rose above 60 and the locations of patients spread.
“We’re rapidly developing a vaccine,” he claimed while scientists cautioned that an effective and safe vaccine is at least a year away.
Conspiracy theories taken seriously by the talking heads on Fox News have the Chinese creating the coronavirus as a bioweapon, Democrats applauding Americans’ becoming ill and the media ginning up fear of a simple flu.
Vice President Mike Pence has become the coronavirus czar, despite his gubernatorial record of ignoring health officials in his own state during an outbreak of AIDs. The result was an epidemic.
Misinformation, disinformation, administrative chaos and political pandering distort what we do know about the dangers of COVID-19.
It is not just the flu. Death rates could make it comparable to the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic. COVID-19 won’t go away in April. Like other coronaviruses, it could reappear in the fall. Large numbers of seriously ill patients could overwhelm available treatment resources.
Or, it could prove more controllable, like the swine flu. Children already seem relatively immune and deaths have been mostly among either those heavily exposed, like unprotected health care workers, or those with compromised lungs.
Americans need to become reacquainted with reality and listen only to experts with legitimate credentials. Right now, they are advising people to wash their hands, including fingernails, and wipe down surfaces they use. Cover coughs and sneezes with an arm or a cloth or tissue. Don’t smoke or do anything else that might weaken the lungs. People who are sick should stay home.
COVID-19 isn’t a conspiracy, and it isn’t a bioweapon. The best course of action isn’t panic, and it is definitely not to believe nonscientific information sources.
We are a suburb of Seatlle. It is extremely likely the virus is here now, and has been for a week. Why don't we know? How could we, there is no testing and many spreading it show no symptoms. The editorial is not remotely enough to awaken our community to the dangers we face. A few nights ago a couple returned to the Wood RIver valley from quarantine after a return from China. Very likely the same location as where person who caused the recent San Antonio outbreak was first kept. Almost certainly that couple has not been reliably tested. Just based on the lastest information from Washington State we must asume the virus is here now spreading rapidly. We need to be procuring isolation facilities for hundreds of people now. All who can self isolate should do so for their own saftey and to prevent becoming spreaders, since many show no symptoms yet are contagious.
The AIDS reference is to how then governor Pence handled an outbreak in Indiana. Pence’s refusing to listen to those who knew more than he did. He took credit on Hannity recently for stopping it quickly - which wasn’t the case. He was told that clean needles needed to be provided and eventually agreed to follow the course suggested.
Maybe the value of that experience will be that Pence will listen to those with knowledge sooner rather than later this time.
https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2020-02-27/pences-handling-of-2015-hiv-outbreak-gets-new-scrutiny
'He was told that clean needles needed to be provided and eventually agreed to follow the course suggested.' 'Clean needles'....for...what? Oh, yes, drug injections. Really not even close to breathing air like we are facing here with the coronavirus. Get the perspective right.
Comparing COVID-19 (airborne and contact) to Aids (sexual contact) is laughable. But it was convenient for the TDS axe grind.
Absolute best source I've found is Dr. Chris Martenson of peak prosperity.com.
He has been creating a daily report of stats, world-wide and all pertinent, factual information available. His PhD is from Duke University, biology I believe.
He has debunked a lot of bad info going about and certainly believes WHO and the Center for Disease Control have blown it. There has been two good reports on Macro voices. com. I've convinced it's probably going to be worse than the government wants us to believe. Especially hard on 60+ and will likely kill those with severe health issues. Probably one of the biggest dangers is simply filling available beds with patients and not having room for the standard patients that come and go on a daily basis. I guess the word "overwhelm" describes what I'm thinking. Hope not, but hope isn't a strategy!
Hilarious. MTE still suffering from TDS and basically contradicts itself in less than one paragraph of reading. Nobody knows. Period. Assume the best, prepare for the worst. But of course the author is self described expert after watching CNN and Fox, because CNN's track record is so good. This paper is like the Babylon Bee for lefties...Orange Man Bad! "Trump" Virus, etc. Parody or real news reporting? Unfortunately, the media no longer has a monopoly on the "facts" and is forced to spin everything. People are not stupid and that goes for both sides of the aisle.
Yes, best to not believe non scientific sources...like this paper!
Got that right - non scientific and no information , just dogmatic ramblings
