On Jan. 6, 2021, for the first time in American history, the peaceful transfer of power almost didn’t happen. Televised hearings of the committee investigating that event have produced surprises, and a frightening appreciation of how close American democracy is to the brink.
Those of us not in the room should not have been totally surprised by the whole affair. Former President Trump’s penchant for ignoring rules and lying about it is well documented. He has always been able to simply move on before courts could hold him accountable.
Surprises, however, include how Trump duped his own supporters, how close we came to a more violent crisis, and how much sooner those who were in the room could have told the truth.
Trump donors to an election legal defense fund learned that no such fund ever existed. Instead, their money paid Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, a reported $60,000 for a two-minute speech at the Jan. 6 rally at the U.S. Capitol. It paid Trump Hotels, and it went to former Trump staffers.
Well before the rally crowd began to march toward the Capitol, the violent Proud Boys extremists massed at Capitol barriers. Their extensive planning and weapons transports were filmed by a British documentarian.
The Proud Boys also told an FBI confidential informant that they would have killed Vice President Mike Pence if given a chance. America learned that rioters came within 40 feet of the fleeing Pence on Jan. 6 and the certainty of more rioters being killed, this time by the Secret Service.
Last weekend, Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Georgia, vehemently denied that a member of Congress had given a tour of congressional buildings on Jan. 5. He loudly blamed Democrats for trying to smear Republicans even though security cameras had caught him giving the tour while a man photographed hallways, stairs, office locations and the tunnel to the Capitol chambers
Trump appointees, legal advisers, and Vice-President Pence’s staff were in the room as the stolen election plot unfolded. All knew that Trump’s claims of election fraud were, as former Attorney General Bill Barr testified, “total bull.”
Trump and his lawyer, John Eastman, knew the plan to stop certification of the 2020 election was illegal and unconstitutional.
Retired federal Judge J. Michael Luttig, perhaps the most respected conservative jurist not currently on the Supreme Court, laid out the consequences of what happened. “A stake was driven through the heart of American democracy on January 6, 2021, and our democracy today is on a knife’s edge.”
The big lie about stolen elections has already metastasized. In New Mexico, county officials have refused to certify an election, as one put it, “because in my heart I don’t know if it’s right.”
In 2020, voters determined who was president only because any other outcome seemed unthinkable. Not anymore.
If you missed the televised Jan. 6 hearings, which wrap up tomorrow, read the transcripts. Tune into future hearings. To preserve democracy, voters must insist on being in the room.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
