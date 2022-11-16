Democracy won last week, or at least the officials who will make democracy possible. National coverage wasn’t always focused on the crazies running for things like secretary of state and attorney general. Fortunately, voters were.

The crazies were born from the reality that final vote tallies can come a long time after ballots are cast. In 2020, that delay generated cries of “foul,” a violent attempt to stop the peaceful transfer of the presidency and a host of election deniers.

In 2022, candidates who lost conceded and left the stage. Thankfully, widespread worries about a repeat of 2020 proved unfounded.

