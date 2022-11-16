Democracy won last week, or at least the officials who will make democracy possible. National coverage wasn’t always focused on the crazies running for things like secretary of state and attorney general. Fortunately, voters were.
The crazies were born from the reality that final vote tallies can come a long time after ballots are cast. In 2020, that delay generated cries of “foul,” a violent attempt to stop the peaceful transfer of the presidency and a host of election deniers.
In 2022, candidates who lost conceded and left the stage. Thankfully, widespread worries about a repeat of 2020 proved unfounded.
Crazy wants it otherwise. Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, refused to speak to the press, made nonstop references to a stolen Trump victory and increasingly mumbled about “election fraud” as the counts shifted to her Democratic opponent.
As of five days after election day, she still has a statistical chance to win when the counting is done. That has kept her mumbling from becoming shouting because, for the crazy, fraud only happens when Democrats win. But most others waited quietly for results to come in.
Election results can take a long time, even in states that count mail-in ballots early and trust technology. Californians often wait for results that take weeks to finalize. Despite the massive number of registered voters, winning margins are routinely in three or four figures. Non-crazies accept that they are only waiting for the count, not the votes cast.
When it came to reinforcing the integrity of American elections, voters sent a prompt and unified rejection of crazy.
Candidates for offices like secretary of state, attorney general, county recorder and county clerk hardly become celebrities. They should because they are the ultimate protectors of elections, and therefore, of democracy.
These are the officials who set voting procedures, hire poll workers and oversee vote counts. They ensure post-election audits are above board. They consistently and verifiably have made American elections fair and honest.
In Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who resisted Donald Trump’s intense pressure to alter the results of the 2020 election, won reelection handily to the office of secretary of state. In Arizona, Mark Finchem, a Republican who promised that his election would mean that Republicans would never lose again, lost 53% to 47% to Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes.
Shortly before voting ended last week, Fontes told NPR, “…there are not two sides in this conflict. There’s one side. There’s the American side. The other side is illegitimate.” He won by 5 points.
Even after all the votes are counted, too many who push crazy will still have the microphone. Having protected the electoral process, voters can comfortably check out of America’s perennial campaigns until the next election.
At least for now, crazy has not taken away the ability of the American people to make the final choices. At least for now, we can be done with crazies.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In