Family planning is none of the government’s business. Legislation restricting one of those decisions is flooding through red states prior to a pending U.S. Supreme Court decision. Legislators should have considered all the consequences before rushing to ban abortions.
Some of the new laws will criminalize any physician or health-care provider involved in an abortion. The gray areas are staggering. So are the implications about whether health-care providers will choose to work in states already underserved.
Banning abortions forces women to bear children at a time they do not choose. It is only fair that fathers also lose any ability to walk away from these government-dictated choices.
Fathers should be required to take the same time off work and bear the financial burdens involved in prenatal care and childbirth.
Fathers should also miss work, use up leave time and maybe lose a job if there are complications for the pregnant woman. After all, getting pregnant takes two.
In the case of rape or incest, men rarely own up. Therefore, the state should be required to identify all reluctant fathers. Demanding DNA tests of every male family member or acquaintance of a pregnant woman left on her own surely isn’t any greater intrusion by the government than meddling in the privacy of doctors and female patients.
As with all other laws, the government would be accountable for enforcement and to prosecute scofflaw fathers. Enforcement would surely require higher taxes.
Abortions that are legal in some states, banned in others and somewhere in between in the rest will cause unintended economic consequences to ripple through the nation’s business landscape.
Research by the Guttmacher Institute, a progressive reproductive health research group, found that 25% of women have an abortion sometime during their childbearing years. Enforced pregnancy would thus reduce the productivity of these women, especially since childbearing and productive working years overlap.
Around 57% of American women over 16 years old participate in the workforce, according to the most recent available data by the U.S. Department of Labor. Recruiting females to jobs in states that do not allow women control over their private health-care decisions will be tough. The same will apply to those in relationships with such women and exacerbate labor shortages.
Shifts in population would likely result in more economic growth in some states and struggles in those that lose workers.
Employers might have to turn to immigrants to make up the difference. What a conundrum for legislators who have dragged their feet on immigration reform.
Women who can afford to travel for a safe and legal abortion might boost the struggling travel industry. Black markets might thrive as anti-abortion forces target early pregnancy abortion pills and birth control pills.
Unfortunately, the unintended consequences of banning abortion will affect everyone.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
