With little fanfare, the Republican-dominated Legislature and Republican Gov. Brad Little banned ranked-choice voting anywhere in Idaho.
Few people in Idaho even knew that ranked-choice voting was being discussed or targeted by the Legislature. House Bill 179 was sent from printing to passage by both chambers in just 21 days.
The thinking behind the ban was that Idaho voters are too stupid or lazy to rank candidates from their top choice to their least favorite.
The system would be too complicated and too confusing for Idahoans’ tiny minds. It would outstrip their abilities to understand candidates’ positions on many issues. This would be too taxing in a time-pressed world.
It would mean that voters would have to do more to vote than just show up at the polls and check the name of a candidate with an R or D by their name.
It mattered not to legislators that Alaska, Nevada and Maine have adopted the system. It mattered not that many cities have used it successfully.
Ranked choice voting is simple.
It creates an instant runoff election in which the rankings are applied until one candidate gets more than 50% of the vote.
It means that election winners actually represent a majority of voters. It eliminates the ability of vote-splitting spoilers to knock out a popular candidate.
Here’s how it typically works. Voters rank candidates by first choice, second choice, third choice and so on. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the lowest vote-getter is eliminated and voters’ additional choices are distributed accordingly until one tallies a majority.
The move by the governor and the Legislature precluded any coherent discussion of the system.
Normally, the Legislature would task an interim committee to examine such a new process and put together a report. It often takes two or three years for the merits and demerits of a new idea to receive adequate legislative consideration. Not this one.
Republicans nationwide are running scared since Democrat Mary Peltola beat former Alaska Republican Gov. Sarah Palin for a congressional seat in the state’s first ranked-choice election last year. Idaho GOP Chair Dorothy Moon called ranked voting “silly” in a recent opinion piece.
GOP state treasurer Joyce Brewer compared it to trying to rank her personal preference for all 32 NFL football teams. In a letter to the State Affairs Committee, she said that “people would just guess” because the task would be too difficult.
The Legislature failed even to allow cities, which often see multiple candidates vying for a single non-partisan office, serve as laboratories for the new concept.
Ranked-choice voting offered the chance for the Idaho Republican Party to throw off the rule of its extremist minority and return to its moderate roots. Instead, it ensured that extremists continue to control its primary election that is closed to all but long-registered party faithful.
Moderates within the party dare not cross them for fear of being ousted in a primary.
The governor, once a moderate, demonstrated his fear of the extremists by failing to use his veto stamp to do anything to stop them.
He sentenced Idahoans to live under their boot-grinding rule until enough people muster the courage to stand up for the real Idaho.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In