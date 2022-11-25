Sun Valley is having one of the best starts for winter it has seen in decades with pre-Thanksgiving snows hugging Bald Mountain like icing hugs a cake—with manmade sprinkles on top.
With the kickoff, signs are emerging that employer-sponsored housing could return in a big way and help ease the housing shortage.
The area may be headed back to the future.
Sun Valley Resort general manager Pete Sonntag said during a conference this month that the company is talking about building housing for mid-level managers and their families within the resort. It already offers dorm-style units, but needs apartments fit for families.
This week, the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency said it would work with a new housing organization, Wood River Community Housing Trust, to develop 50- to 60-units of rental workforce housing for the “missing middle,” people who make too much to qualify for low-income housing, but who cannot afford market rents.
The trust is working with local employers St. Luke’s Wood River, the Sun Valley Community School and the Wood River Community YMCA to develop housing for their employees. It could also provide housing for other employees if its financing formulas prove to be successful.
Both efforts have roots in skiing’s early days.
Sun Valley Resort built its own employee housing when its founder, Union Pacific Railroad, built the Challenger Inn, the Sun Valley Lodge and the nation’s first ski lifts.
When the resort opened in 1936, employee housing was the rule, not the exception in remote vacation destinations in the West.
The practice began with the creation of Yellowstone National Park in 1872, the first in the U.S. The Northern Pacific Railroad, completed in 1883, brought tourists to visit this geological wonder crafted by vulcanism.
Tents were the park’s first accommodations, but they weren’t enough. So, in the spring of 1904, Old Faithful Inn became the first lodge to open inside a national park. Thereafter, the Great Northern Railway built many lodges in Glacier National Park, which was established in 1910.
When Union Pacific Railroad Chairman Averell Harriman decided to develop the nation’s first destination ski resort in Sun Valley, he understood that the national park lodges were essential in drawing people to see the West’s natural beauty.
Part of the enchantment lay in the contrast between the bracing daytime contact with sun, wind and weather and the opulent comfort of a cozy lodge in the evening. Glacier’s accommodations were built to be no more than a day’s ride on horseback from one to the other.
Harriman was aware that each park lodge was developed along with employee housing. There was no other way to attract enough workers to remote places.
From its earliest days, Sun Valley Resort offered dormitory housing to employees who were mostly seasonal workers. Other types of housing were scarce if they existed at all.
Today’s local employers are not thrilled about becoming landlords but now, as then, they know that workers must have a roof over their heads or employers won’t have workers. They are facing the hard fact that stabilizing housing costs has become a cost of doing business.
The Sun Valley area has a steep hill to climb to get enough worker housing on the ground to keep businesses and public services from closing their doors. No single entity can do it themselves. It will take local government, nonprofits and businesses working together to get there.
Going back to the future by building job-linked housing could be key.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
"Today’s local employers are not thrilled about becoming landlords but now, as then, they know that workers must have a roof over their heads or employers won’t have workers. They are facing the hard fact that stabilizing housing costs has become a cost of doing business."
However, people, especially employers, can take out their checkbooks a make a donation to the "Wood River Community Housing Trust" PO Box 7840; Ketchum ID 83340 and stop waiting for the taxpayers of the County and the Cities and the tourists to subsize them!!
Where have you been? Many of us have been advocating this for years, but you have only supported low income housing projects that cannot require people to work. The. WRV valley has a real lack of middle income professionals who are priced out of this housing market by tourism. ARCH has figured this out and has partnered with St Lukes and BCSD. Most of the policies being pursued by the City of Ketchum make the workforce housing shortage worse—not better. We need to, at the very least, stop making things worse. After decades of going down the wrong path with projects like Bluebird and forcing local developers to invest in non-workforce low income housing, the City of Ketchum through its control of KURA has finally figured this out, but only in a limited way. We still need to fix the zoning code and reassess and tax and limit commercial properties (STRs that are run as hotels) in our residential neighborhoods (yes it is legal to do that). Hopefully the IME editorial board has come around to the fact that we don’t need low income housing as such, we need workforce housing that is affordable. I will give the plan for affordable workforce housing to anyone with the sense to implement it. The key is to create a ring-fenced supply of workforce housing that cannot be turned into STRs or into luxury homes. We also have a lot of work to do with Mountain Rides to get people out of cars into public transport. So much can be done. So little is being done. Time and lack of leadership (not just political, but also the role of this newspaper) are the enemies of keeping Aspen a tree in Ketchum.
