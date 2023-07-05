Watching the opinions roll out of the U.S. Supreme Court last week was like watching the old movie “Back to the Future.”

The mad scientist in the movie fitted a DeLorean with a “flux capacitor” to travel back in time to explore the lives lived then that shaped life in his own time and space.

The mind-bending time travel that the court indulged in—guided not by the compass of legal precedent but by extremist political passions of the present—will degrade trust in an ethically challenged and politically riven institution.

