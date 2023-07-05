Watching the opinions roll out of the U.S. Supreme Court last week was like watching the old movie “Back to the Future.”
The mad scientist in the movie fitted a DeLorean with a “flux capacitor” to travel back in time to explore the lives lived then that shaped life in his own time and space.
The mind-bending time travel that the court indulged in—guided not by the compass of legal precedent but by extremist political passions of the present—will degrade trust in an ethically challenged and politically riven institution.
Instead of being the voice of reason, the majority of justices cut the court’s ties to life outside its hallowed chambers.
The overall effect of the court’s decisions when combined with its decisions of last year will be to roll back the law to a time when racism ran unchecked, women’s lives were hobbled by the inability to control the timing of pregnancies, LGBTQ+ people lived lives of silent desperation punctuated by fear and discrimination, and a top-college education was available only to the children of rich white families.
One decision will reinstate lifetimes of crushing student debt that President Joe Biden had tried to remove with an executive order.
It is ironic that America’s highest court dumped its decisions on the nation’s doorstep in the days leading up to the celebration of Independence Day because the decisions will hamper, derail or destroy the independence of millions of Americans if they go unchecked.
Congress could stop the time-travel, but it won’t because voters gridlocked its two houses by giving control of one to Republicans and the other to Democrats in the last election.
Republicans were gleeful. They hailed years-long strategies that put justices on the court who said during confirmation hearings that they would cleave to legal precedent. Yet, after being robed in black, they happily tossed precedent into the trash.
Many right-wing extremists celebrated the idea that the court was saving taxpayers money by reinstating student loans. They ignored the fact that shrunken investments produce shrunken returns.
Others claimed that the court had created a truly color-blind society when it threw out the ability of colleges and universities to consider race as a factor in student admissions.
They lauded “equality,” yet none stepped up to call for better funding to create better schools and to hire better teachers in poor communities.
None called for ending the practice of elite colleges that give priority to legacy applicants whose parents previously attended the colleges and donate generously.
Anti-LGBTQ+ evangelists hailed the decision that held that a web designer would not have to comply with state anti-discrimination laws by producing work for a gay couple planning to marry.
With this as the law of land, will the court do the same for businesses whose owners do not wish to serve people of color or women?
Will it embrace landlords who want to refuse to rent to minorities? How about banks whose investors want to deny loans for similar reasons?
Americans must read and understand the court’s decisions. If we do not, and do not use the power of the vote to elect lawmakers who will pass legislation that stops the court’s folly, we will deserve the ugly America we get.
It would be wise to do so before the court travels farther back in time and finds a way to deprive women and minorities of the right to vote.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
