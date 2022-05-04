The White House Correspondents’ Association’s dinner returned last weekend after a pandemic hiatus. An event for poking fun at the president and the press, it also turned a spotlight on how dangerous journalism has become and on how critical free journalists are for a free society.
In December 2021, two independent editors, Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
The day Maria Ressa left the Philippines for Oslo, a fellow journalist who reported on dictator Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war was shot in the head.
Muratov’s Novaya Gazeta, the last independent newspaper in Russia, was closed down in March after publishing anything negative about the war in Ukraine became punishable by long prison sentences. Since 2000, six of its reporters have been murdered. Muratov himself was doused with paint mixed with acetone, burning his eyes, on April 7. U.S. intelligence officially verified that the attack was “the handiwork of Russian intelligence.”
Violence against journalists doesn’t start with bullets. It starts with words, simple words said over and over and over until the lies they are begin to change attitudes and actions.
Soviet Union dictator Joseph Stalin once called the press “the enemy of the people.”
Former U.S. President Donald Trump harped about “fake news.” Rioters chanted “CNN sucks” during the Jan. 6, 2020, insurrection while attacking two Associated Press photojournalists and stomping expensive pieces of broadcast equipment used to cover what was happening.
Also during the attack on the U.S. Capitol, “Murder the Media” was written on a door inside.
Verbal and physical assaults, propaganda that masquerades as news coverage and lies that circulate on social media are bad enough. Worse is the recent willingness of public officials in cities and states to stop journalists from being the eyes and ears of the public in order to make sure that voters don’t learn about what they do.
Last week, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who has had prickly relations with the press, threatened a Los Angeles Times reporter with criminal prosecution because he didn’t like her report that he had lied about covering up an investigation. Afterward, he lied about the threat.
Utah legislators have proposed restricting access to the Senate floor and adjacent hallways unless reporters have prior permission or are with a legislative minder. The justification is security concerns without any explanation about how the press might pose a threat. It was a move to enable public officials to do the public’s business without being accountable to the public, which is what happens when journalists aren’t there.
Comedian Trevor Noah finished his remarks at the correspondents’ dinner by noting how remarkable it is that anyone can say anything about—and to—the U.S. president without fear. The Peace Prize committee recognized Ressa and Muratov for their “efforts to safeguard freedom,” a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.
Dismissing and dismantling a free press is a flashing warning signal when a free society is on the road that ends in repression. We tolerate attacks on the press at our peril.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
