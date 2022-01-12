“Tell me with whom you associate, and I will tell you who you are.”
In an era when we are all bombarded by too much information, disruptions caused by an infectious disease and opinions delivered nonstop, remember Goethe’s warning.
One year ago, a mob surged through police lines, broke windows and rampaged through the U.S. Capitol chanting “Stop the Steal.” Hopes that the shock of that day might heal political divides have been thoroughly dashed as Republicans, right-wing media channels and everyday voters express sympathy for what can realistically be described an insurrectionist movement.
The Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab tracks online activity. It found that far right groups have moved their messages from national forums to local debates over textbooks and mask mandates. The Chicago Project on Security and Threats reported that 21 million Americans believe the lie about a stolen election and find it a justification for political violence.
The take-back-America movement is generally understood to be favored by the displaced, economically left behind, forgotten Americans of the 2016 best seller “Hillbilly Elegy.” The truth is more American and more disturbing.
The more than 700 individuals charged after Jan. 6 are older, more educated and have more economic stability than violent extremists of the past who fell into disadvantaged groups. More than half of the mob either owned a business or were in white-collar professions, according to the Chicago Project.
Project director and University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape said research found that what separated the rioters from the American body politic is their belief in the “Great Replacement” theory that white rights are being shoved aside in favor of the rights of minorities.
The Great Replacement theory has been around for decades. Whites were favored in America for centuries. A multi-racial American democracy has only existed since the Civil Rights Act of 1965.
There is no escaping the conflict generated by the attempt to take back an America that once was and to protect an America that could be.
In an interview with NPR, Cynthia Miller-Idriss, a professor and director of research at American University’s Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab said, “People have to have the skills and the ability to recognize that propaganda for what it is.”
To do that and defend against extremism, it is important to examine the company one keeps in the form of information consumed and shared.
Peel back the layers. Spend time with information sources that are transparent about how they do their work. Ask who benefits and who pays. Walk away when blame is based on something there is no control over, like skin color or place of birth.
Hold tight to associates—personal, professional, or public—who protect fair elections and the peaceful transfer of power. There is no better company for Americans to keep.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
“People have to have the skills and the ability to recognize that propaganda for what it is.”
The irony of these IME editorials is fascinating. The only think I can surmise is that they are trying to be funny or they are the least self aware group I’ve ever encountered.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In