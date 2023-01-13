The old saw that nothing is certain except death and taxes should be rewritten now that the U.S. House of Representatives voted to rescind $80 billion in new funding for the Internal Revenue Service that had been part of the Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act.

The rewritten adage might be that nothing is certain except death, taxes and lies about the IRS.

The party-line vote likely will do nothing but produce a jackpot of sloganeering for campaigns in the 2024 general election given that Democrats still hold the reins in the U.S. Senate.

Load comments