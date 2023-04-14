The West’s mountain ski resorts have proved that being beautiful may be too much of a good thing. It could be time to implement something that could make them less beautiful, something that ski town residents used to joke about: the junk car ordinance.
The pandemic inspired thousands of big city dwellers to move to mountain resort towns. Human nature being what it is, of course, those who undertook urban flight apparently had limits on how much change they could tolerate.
They packed up their home equity, families and computers and sought out extraordinary rural towns where they could ride out the pandemic in fresh air, well distanced from others who might be spewing the COVID-19 virus.
Instead of Podunk, USA, they moved to towns with good medical care, decent schools, abundant year-round outdoor recreation, lots of landscapers—and caffè lattes. No roadhouse coffee for them.
For a while during the pandemic, Idaho was the fastest growing state in the union by percentage of population. In 2022, with 1.8% growth, it was only the second fastest growing state, behind Florida. It added 34,719 new residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The bureau estimated that growth in Idaho’s resort counties, including Blaine, Valley and Teton slowed more than others. It listed Blaine County’s growth rate from 2021-22 at 0.4%, an increase of 99 residents. The Idaho Department of Labor noted that the resort areas lack affordable housing for service workers even though they are in high demand.
The population estimates may not be correct given the difficulty of counting permanent residents in resort areas like Sun Valley. The pandemic migration packed large numbers of second homes and short-term rental units with people who may have maintained residency in other states.
Whatever the growth rate, old, new and on-the-fence residents have been vocal about their displeasure with three years of burgeoning growth.
The local architectural style went from quaint and rustic to modern mountain glass and steel seemingly overnight. Buildings ballooned and prices did too. People with local jobs and some businesses were priced out.
Elected officials and housing organizations have not generated enough workforce housing to meet the demand. Businesses can’t match wages to high housing costs.
So, maybe it’s time to consider the absurd to slow things down a little, even if just for a laugh.
When Baby Boomers arrived 50 years ago, they were the same as today’s newcomers. They wanted to lift the drawbridge to and freeze their beautiful “discovery” in time.
They joked that visitors should be issued passports and have their time here limited. Some said city leaders should adopt an ordinance that would require a junk car or truck to be parked and visible on every property in every neighborhood in order to keep home prices and rents down.
Everyone laughed and then went on with piecing together their lives in a tough local economy. It’s possible, though, that there was some truth in that laughter. The challenge in beautiful places like Idaho’s mountain resort towns is to keep from loving them to death.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
