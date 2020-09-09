On Sept. 3, an article in The Atlantic revealed President Donald Trump’s feelings about those who died in military service. They are “losers” and “suckers.” This appalling attitude is unworthy of a U.S. president.

According to the report, Trump was scheduled to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France in 2018. Weather was blamed for the sudden cancellation of that trip. The rain was horrible that day. The real reported reason the effort to go wasn’t made was worse.

“Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers,” several people heard Trump say. The 1,800 Marines buried in the American cemetery were “suckers.” Trump is also reported to have wondered, “Who were the good guys in this war?” indicating no understanding of why America chose to enter World War I.

Trump also expressed the same sentiments on other occasions. He called President George H.W. Bush a loser for being shot down during World War II. He said he doesn’t believe Sen. John McCain, who spent five years as a prisoner of war, should be honored as a hero: “I like people who weren’t captured.”

His disdain for military sacrifice extends to those wounded in action. In 2018, according to The Atlantic, those planning a possible military parade were told not to include any amputees. “No one wants to see that,” Trump said.

He is vehemently denying the reports.

Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor in chief who wrote the article, described his “belt and suspenders” approach, carefully cross-checking his reporting. The Associated Press, The New York Times and The Washington Post used separate sources to validate the incidents.

Never, even during those turbulent times, has a president disparaged Americans who chose military service. If we do not hold him accountable for this unworthy standard, all Americans will be the losers. It’s up to us.

