America is dialing 911, but operators are ignoring the deafening cacophony.
Idaho and the U.S. ought to be past arguing whether facemasks slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. Yet, they are mired in argument and inaction, and leaving Americans on their own to face catastrophic consequences ahead.
Gov. Brad Little won’t stand up to a handful of anti-mask extremists by issuing a statewide facemask order, instead deferring to local health districts and local elected officials. That means the virus can spread at will within regions like central Idaho, in which only Blaine County requires masks.
The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world, and cases are growing rapidly, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. More Americans have died of COVID than any other nationality in the world.
Idaho topped its daily record this week with 727 new cases on Wednesday, which brought the state’s total to 12,445.
Even though Twin Falls is a hot spot where masks are scarcer than shade, the South Central Public Health District declined to do any more than “advise” using them. That kind of advice is as valuable and effective as wet Kleenex.
Idaho summers are short. Leaders should be using this one to help people figure out how to go about their lives, run businesses, go to work, educate kids and recreate when the weather cools. The end of warm days will drive people indoors to breeding grounds for coronavirus.
Instead, leaders dissemble and delay while the viral scourge grows. If they don’t answer the 911 calls soon, their legacy will be the shame of an American Age of Carnage when they stood frozen and mute while citizens needlessly sickened and died, and the economy crumbled.
You all realize - don't you? - that 'the news' and the democrats want you all to be inconvenienced, uncomfortable, irritable, and hopefully, blaming Pres Trump for all of it, right up until the election. Whether it continues, that depends upon who wins.
Let the people decide their own fate, if you have one child you get one vote.......if you have two children you get two votes. Let the people decide when the schools open
Our wonderful civic leaders enabled this virus to enter our communities. You know they won't do the right thing to reverse the problem. It all comes down to survival of the fittest now. Maybe it is time for us to practice bending over and kissing you know what good by.
Everybody says listen to the experts, well there are plethora of experts to choose from. I listened to the pediatricians being interviewed by Dr. Torres on MSNBC. Oh, you have not seen it and you probably won’t unless you search for it. The interview didn’t go as MSLSD wanted it to, the pediatricians said they are sending their kids to school, all five of them and that everyone else should too.
"That means the virus can spread at will within regions like central Idaho, in which only Blaine County requires masks." The three central Idaho counties surrounding Blaine have a grand total of 7 cases, Butte county has ZERO cases. With an average of 1 case per 1000+ square miles I think the governor was right to let municipalities decide for themselves. Stanley passed a resolution, Moore, Howe, May, Clayton... probably have enough social distancing that they don't need one. They seem to already have it figured out.
