Contrary to common wisdom, Americans do not disagree on everything. Idahoans do not always swim upstream against national sentiment. Optimism may still be found in issues on which most Americans are likely to agree.
This means that democracy shaped and safeguarded by vigorous debate instead of solely by the force of arms may yet survive.
Let’s start with the low-hanging fruit that unites us.
Robocalls: Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden last week took up the fight against this scourge of telecommunications.
State investigators will now join the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau to investigate robocalls along with 22 other states seeking to end the unsolicited and obnoxious calls.
Financial scammers use robocalls to troll for vulnerable victims. Is anyone left in the nation who hasn’t received a call soliciting money, bank account numbers or Social Security numbers through a variety of ruses?
The overwhelming public support for eliminating the calls and prosecuting the perpetrators is indisputable.
Unruly adults on commercial airlines: A bipartisan bill introduced in Congress this week would prohibit people convicted of assaulting crews on commercial airlines from flying.
The introduction of the bill speaks to the nearly 6,000 reports of unruly behavior in the air last year. The surge in reports prompted airline employees to call for a crackdown.
Airlines put offenders on lists, but they do not share those lists. This enables offenders to continue to travel on other airlines and escape what should be a consequence of threatening, pushing, shoving or striking members of airline crews in the confined spaces of jet cabins.
It will be easy to garner agreement that airline passengers who engage in assault and battery should be deprived of the ability to fly anywhere, just like drunk drivers who lose their licenses can’t drive.
Now, the big stuff.
Russia as a threat to the United States: According to the Pew Research Center, the percentage of Americans who say that Russia is not a threat to U.S. interests has never been more than 10%. A new Pew survey shows that large majorities of both Democrats and Republicans perceive Russia as a major threat.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war crimes in the Ukraine, his threats to use nuclear weapons and his control of the flow of gas and oil to major European countries have left no doubt that the world is facing the greatest threat to peace that it has seen in generations.
Nations like Russia, in which political debate can land non-violent dissenters in prison or make them targets of state-sanctioned assassins, should not mistake the noisy clamor of democracies for weakness.
Democracies are designed to allow their citizens to hammer out differences in public. The hammering can be painful and unsettling to hear, but it does not make nations weak. It is the source of their strength.
As Americans squabble about issues large and small, it is important to remember that we are united in our unshakeable belief in freedom and living life under the rule of law, not under the thumb of delusional dictators.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
