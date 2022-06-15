In a nation obsessed with football, superheroes and billionaires, quitting seems the opposite of a virtue. Nonetheless, the willingness to quit is what defined America’s democracy at its birth. Insisting on quitting may be the only thing that keeps that democracy from dying.
The House of Representatives Select Committee has begun public hearings on the attempts to stop the transfer of the presidency that culminated in an attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Film of the Proud Boys gathering on the grounds before President Donald Trump began to speak at a rally on the other end of the National Mall, of Capitol Police being pummeled and bear-sprayed, and of “Hang Mike Pence” and “Where’s Nancy?” chants brought back the shock of that day.
Jan. 6 was the day when the outcome of the 2020 quadrennial presidential election was to be officially acknowledged, part of the peaceful transfer of power spelled out in the U.S. Constitution. At their core, these hearings are not about the physical violence. They are an essential investigation into the most dangerous attack on the democratic process in American history.
The Senate Watergate Committee in 1973 was the predecessor of the Jan. 6 investigation. For months, the U.S. Senate documented illegal tactics that Republican operatives used in the campaign to re-elect President Richard Nixon in 1972 and his abuse of power in covering up those tactics even after he won re-election.
Nixon wrote to himself in 1969, “A man is not finished when he is defeated. He is finished when he quits.” Former President Donald Trump echoes that sentiment when he says, “We will never give up. We will never concede.”
That attitude in a president is dead wrong. American democracy depends not just on someone winning an election. It also depends on the willingness of someone else to quit claiming they didn’t lose. In 2000, Al Gore reinforced that value when he willingly quit the race as soon as the Supreme Court stopped vote recounts in Florida.
The first example of quitting was also the very first example of how democracy works. George Washington could have been president for life and remained the most powerful man in the young United States. Instead, he chose to quit after two terms in office.
Until Trump was defeated, every office holder from president to local city councilor had stepped aside and quit the fight after losing at the ballot box. The quitting allowed a peaceful transfer of power.
Before the U.S. Constitution went into place, government didn’t work that way. Monarchs assumed power by birth or through armed conflict. Dictators maintained power by intimidation.
In his Farewell Address, George Washington laid out why democracy is different. He said, “The very idea of the power and the right of the people to establish government pre-supposes the duty of every individual to obey the established government.”
Jan. 6 was a wake-up call. If Americans want to continue to live in the world’s oldest democracy, we must demand that those who are willing to win are also willing to quit.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Oover the top a bit? IME said:
" They are an essential investigation into the most dangerous attack on the democratic process in American history."
While I don't condone the Jan 6 events, what about the Civil War?
Oh really. You mean like when Stacy Abrams "quit" when she lost the Georgia gubernatorial election? Oops. She never conceded. Your hypocrisy is exactly why Trump is going to win again and the republicans will have landslide victories this fall. So I guess your latest "Our View" op-ed is just a blankie and pacifier for all your dem readers.
The problem here is that you and the mainstream media are not addressing the TRUTH about the results of the elections. But half the country knows there were problems and they are not going away. Half the population can see through this sham of the corrupt Jan 6th panel no matter how much the Fake News tries to brainwash.
The proof comes in 3 basic unasked and unanswered questions:
1.) Why hasn't Pelosi testified under oath to the panel that she rigged? She was the the sole person in charge of Capital Police security for Jan 6th. Trump requested 10,000 National Guard be made available for security. Pelosi refused. We would like some explanation about that.
2.) No guns were confiscated from the "Insurrection" protestors. How is that possible. What insurrection in history, designed to overthrow a gov't, has ever been attempted with zero guns!?
3.) Who can explain the footage we have all seen of Capital Police unlocking doors and ushering protesters into the Capital? The famous Q-anon guy dressed in fur and horns was escorted into the chamber by a Capital Police officer. Why wasn't that officer questioned as to his orders that day?
Actually, we all know deep down the answer. This whole thing is a set up. Newsflash: it's not going to work.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In