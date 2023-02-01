Expecting one person to keep a secret is rational. Expecting millions to do so is delusional. The current system for classifying and keeping America’s secrets is out of control.

Former President Donald Trump is in hot water with the Justice Department for taking more than 300 documents, including 60 marked “top secret” to Mar-a-Lago in 2021 and failing to return then when asked. Now, President Joe Biden and former vice-president Mike Pence have also found documents with classified markings in their old papers, although both have cooperated in searching for and returning them.

How is all this possible? If those who claim to care about national security rules dumped classified information into packing boxes, who else might have done so?

