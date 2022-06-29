Reactions to the Supreme Court’s ruling last week overturning Roe v. Wade focused on abortion rights. That lens is too narrow. To defend against the loss of rights and freedoms that define our 21st century world, Americans must look back to the Equal Rights Amendment.
It took nearly 50 years for abortion foes to overturn Roe v. Wade because doing so has been consistently opposed by a majority of Americans.
When Roe v. Wade was decided in January 1973, a majority of states, both houses of Congress, both political parties and most Americans approved. Traditional conservatives, even many evangelical Christian denominations, supported the legalization of abortions. That kind of conservatism consistently favored government that stayed out of people’s private lives and left states to regulate commerce, not lifestyles.
The five decades it took to reverse Roe v. Wade reflects the fact that a majority of Americans still believe women and doctors should make most abortion decisions without government intrusion. However, the pro-life movement has had no interest in nonpartisan governance.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito justified taking away a constitutional right to privacy relied on by Americans by pointing out that abortion is not specifically enumerated in the Constitution. By that logic, women only have one protected right, to vote, because women aren’t mentioned anywhere else but the 19th Amendment.
The Equal Rights Amendment, as nearly ratified in the 1970s, was intended to correct that oversight. The ERA’s language is simple and absolutely clear: “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.”
The Constitution does not specifically include all types of people because ratification of the ERA stalled after a misinformation campaign led by the extremist John Birch Society and activist attorney Phyllis Schlafly.
They asserted that if the ERA were ratified by the states that women would not be able to collect alimony or stay home with their kids. They alleged that women would be drafted, even though the military had become all volunteer by 1973. None of it was true, but the fear worked.
Perhaps more persuasive was the argument that the Equal Rights Amendment was unnecessary. In English, the word “men” was assumed to mean women, too. How has that worked out?
Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that past rulings about same-sex marriage and contraception should be re-examined, making challenges almost certain to be headed for the Supreme Court.
Whether the word “sex” is defined as meaning gender or intimate acts or both, the ERA would keep federal and state governments from poking their noses into people’s personal lives.
Today’s Supreme Court has proved itself unwilling to protect all Americans. It is unlikely the majority of justices would let federal laws that do so stand. States are falling over themselves trying to turn back the clock on sex and gender issues.
Adopting the Equal Rights Amendment would take legislative politics, judicial power plays, religious beliefs and public opinion out of the equation once and for all.
