President Joe Biden’s long experience in foreign affairs enabled him to build the strong relationships he has used to return America to its place in the world as the premier defender of democratic countries in concert with our NATO allies.
As the one-year anniversary of his brutal attempts to re-establish a Russian empire approached, President Vladimir Putin seemed likely to crow about Russia’s “military intervention” in Ukraine. Biden stepped all over that plan by showing up in Kyiv in a personal show of continued support for Ukraine’s resistance.
The world’s decades of experience in the back and forth of confrontations with Russia have made clear Putin’s real motives. His actions were not prompted by any fear of American or NATO aggression, but by the simple desire to establish Russia’s control over former Soviet territories.
Unfortunately, when he sent shock troops across the Ukrainian borders in February 2022, Putin failed to appreciate that the Ukrainian people had no intention of reliving the nightmares of Russian colonization or Soviet domination.
Putin might be excused for his miscalculation given America’s recent history vis-a-vis Ukraine. After Russia-friendly former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was driven out of office in 2015 by a democratic uprising, Yanukovych’s chief political advisor, Paul Manafort, became former President Donald Trump’s campaign chief for a few months.
The Trump administration spent four years undermining America’s role in foreign policy, consistently attacking and weakening the NATO alliance while praising Putin for his strength.
What Biden detractors have gotten wrong about his age is the benefit of experience it can bestow.
As a senator, Biden witnessed the Soviet model of crushing opposition, the fall of the Berlin Wall and the rise of democratic institutions in former Soviet-bloc countries.
Vice President Biden built diplomatic relationships with Ukrainian leaders. Deeply embedded in governing, especially in the nuances of international affairs, Biden understands when talk must end and action must be taken.
The Ukrainians have shown remarkable courage and resilience in this so far unsuccessful but astonishingly brutal attempt at conquest by their much larger Russian neighbor.
Make no mistake. Ukrainian resistance would be in vain without aid from former Soviet neighbors and the NATO countries of western Europe. That aid would not have come if the United States had failed to rebuild military, financial and diplomatic relations within its old alliances.
Some think the U.S. should back away from or blame Ukraine for Russia’s actions. Instead, America should stay strong in its leadership and back Ukrainian sovereignty and resistance to foreign aggression.
Sláva Ukrayíni! Glory to Ukraine.
