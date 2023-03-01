President Joe Biden’s long experience in foreign affairs enabled him to build the strong relationships he has used to return America to its place in the world as the premier defender of democratic countries in concert with our NATO allies.

As the one-year anniversary of his brutal attempts to re-establish a Russian empire approached, President Vladimir Putin seemed likely to crow about Russia’s “military intervention” in Ukraine. Biden stepped all over that plan by showing up in Kyiv in a personal show of continued support for Ukraine’s resistance.

The world’s decades of experience in the back and forth of confrontations with Russia have made clear Putin’s real motives. His actions were not prompted by any fear of American or NATO aggression, but by the simple desire to establish Russia’s control over former Soviet territories.

