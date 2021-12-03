St. Luke’s Health System issued a news release this week pleading for donations of aluminum crutches at all of its clinics and hospitals, including those in the Sun Valley area.
The story was pitiful. The shortage of crutches will be more than just maddening. It will be painful for those who may not get the medical equipment that they need to heal.
Like Blanche DuBois in the famous play “A Streetcar Named Desire,” St. Luke’s finds itself depending on “the kindness of strangers.”
St. Luke’s is not the only hospital looking for crutches. Hospitals all over the nation are searching for them along with canes, walkers and wheelchairs. The shortage should spur a reckoning on the level of America’s dependence on other nations for critical products and materials.
China is the world’s largest manufacturer of aluminum, followed by Russia and Canada. Two of three of these nations are not exactly America’s best friends.
Aluminum is a key material in many products, including food and beverage containers, packaging for pharmaceuticals, computers, TVs, refrigerators and small appliances.
It is used in the airplanes, cars and trucks that keep the nation moving. It’s also used in electrical lines that pack power over long distances.
Kinks in the global supply chain are just one contributor to the shortage. COVID-caused holdups in smelting and manufacturing are another. Upheaval in global trading markets is another. It’s complicated.
Even so, aluminum isn’t the first shortage Americans have faced since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It’s impossible to forget the shortage of medical-grade N95 masks and other personal protective equipment during the early months of the pandemic in 2020.
Medical workers were asked to use the same N95 masks again and again with no proof that it was safe to do so. Many were forced to resort to using less-protective masks.
China manufactures 50% of the world’s supply. Some economists say that President Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods combined with COVID-related manufacturing shutdowns to decimate imports. China, ground zero for the virus, also may have hoarded masks as it spread.
Masks continue to be a critical weapon in the fight against the airborne transmission of COVID19. An investigation by the Associated Press, the Public Broadcasting System and the Global Reporting Center in 2020 found that few U.S. companies made masks or mask materials. Some had been damaged by excess supply and big debt after past epidemics dissipated.
Mask and aluminum shortages are the result of our heavy reliance on offshore suppliers. The pandemic is continuing to expose the folly inherent in that reliance when trouble strikes.
America must do its homework, identify and quantify the risks of shortages of critical materials. We must figure out better ways to protect our security and our people in a crisis. Otherwise, we will leave ourselves vulnerable and dependent on the kindness of strangers.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
