America First” supporters might believe they will no longer have to worry about the rest of the world if Republicans prevail in next week’s election. That sentiment is likely to be exploded by the realities of a globe that is irreversibly interconnected.

President Joe Biden has been clear, consistent and confident in his support of Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion. Billions of dollars, both public and private, have flowed into support for Ukrainians. NATO has been revitalized and strengthened as Europeans joined in military and civilian aid.

That stance is driven not only by the reactions to the unprovoked invasion of one country by another, but the recognition by President Biden and most others that what happens to any country potentially affects the fate of all countries. That principle is especially true for countries that share cultural histories as well as economic interests.

Load comments