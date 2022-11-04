America First” supporters might believe they will no longer have to worry about the rest of the world if Republicans prevail in next week’s election. That sentiment is likely to be exploded by the realities of a globe that is irreversibly interconnected.
President Joe Biden has been clear, consistent and confident in his support of Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion. Billions of dollars, both public and private, have flowed into support for Ukrainians. NATO has been revitalized and strengthened as Europeans joined in military and civilian aid.
That stance is driven not only by the reactions to the unprovoked invasion of one country by another, but the recognition by President Biden and most others that what happens to any country potentially affects the fate of all countries. That principle is especially true for countries that share cultural histories as well as economic interests.
If the Republicans retake the majority in the House, that united front will be much more difficult to maintain. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, who would become Speaker of the House, has argued that Americans won’t want to continue massive levels of aid to Ukraine. “Ukraine is important,” he said, “but at the same time, it can’t be the only thing they (the Biden administration) do, and it can’t be a blank check.”
Vladimir Putin must be pleased to hear McCarthy’s return to an “America First” theme. His dreams of a quick decisive invasion have been shredded. Neighboring countries have sheltered millions of women and children and freed the men left behind to concentrate on resisting Russian troops. America led Europe’s unexpectedly united front.
Putin is counting on his opposition losing their enthusiasm for Ukraine’s cause. Facing high energy costs into the long winter ahead, Europe has begun to stagger a bit. Now that appears be happening in America, too.
Isolationism—the opinion that the US should focus on its own welfare and reduce or avoid entanglements abroad—is a common theme in American history. Supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine have exposed fissures in the 20th century trust in globalism as the requisite economic policy.
Responding to those realities, the current administration has shifted government emphasis to the return of manufacturing and energy production to American shores. But that does not equate to ignoring the rest of the world, especially at the cost of abandoning allies in dire times.
It’s only natural for America to prioritize its own interests, but everyone should understand that those interests are always affected by other countries. Believing that nations will be replaced by a completely borderless economic system is premature if not naïve.
Believing that “America First” means “America Only” is naïve, outdated and dangerous.
