War, inflation, a Supreme Court opinion draft, and basketball and hockey playoffs have banished COVID-19 from the chyron crawling across American screens recently. Nonetheless, a million dead Americans is worth at least a moment of recognition and reflection.
After two of the strangest years in almost any living person’s lifetime, pandemic fatigue is a real thing. Finding a way to return to normal hasn’t been like throwing a switch.
For many, too many, the struggle isn’t over. Long COVID is causing fatigue, brain fog, erectile dysfunction, anxiety and depression, and a myriad of other lingering complications.
Children have suffered academic and social losses, and missed out on experiences of youth, like final sports seasons, proms, and the college roommates who can become lifelong friends—or bad memories.
Last week, the United States reached a milestone unimaginable in 2019 when a prediction of 250,000 deaths provoked dismissive snorts. One million Americans have died of COVID.
According to the World Health Organization, the U.S. has sustained 110 COVID deaths per 100,000 population. There have been more deaths on average here than any other country in the developed world. Millions more have been left to grieve and pick up the pieces, including hundreds of thousands of children who have lost one or both parents.
It didn’t have to be this way. So many Americans did not have to die.
Citizens of other developed countries didn’t love wearing masks or staying home. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson got as much heat for attending a party at 10 Downing Street while telling his constituents to socially distance as California Gov. Gavin Newsom did for dining at the French Laundry restaurant.
Masks didn’t have to become a mark of weakness or an excuse for confrontation. Large numbers didn’t have to buy into conspiracy theories or pseudoscience or just plain denial. Doctors and scientists should have been the only voices that mattered.
During the pandemic, other countries’ citizens took public health seriously. Americans, as we are wont to do, chose the Gunfight at the OK Corral approach.
Some listened to the town marshal and stayed out of the way until the crisis passed. The marshal’s deputies carried on with their responsibilities, helping the townspeople and treating those who became entangled in the trouble. But some, too many it turns out, ignored the marshal, and pretended the outlaws weren’t coming to town.
Future infection waves are likely, given this virus’ ability to up its contagion game. With vaccinations that offer protection and legitimate anti-viral treatments that work, people will not have to go back to lock-down lives.
Going forward, masks should be accepted as a choice and not a challenge. Vaccines should remain accessible regardless of ability to pay. Science should not be used as a political football.
America’s memories of the pandemic should not be more deaths that don’t have to happen.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In