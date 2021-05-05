The battle cry for this year’s bumper crop of Idaho Republican legislators has been: “If it ain’t broke, we’ll fix it!
Idaho’s initiative process wasn’t broken and placed high hurdles before organizers who wanted to get citizen-backed measures on the ballot.
Yet, aided and abetted by Gov. Brad Little, the overwhelmingly Republican Legislature fixed the way that voters can watchdog lawmakers. They effectively made it impossible to get an initiative on the ballot.
Now, if Idahoans want to pass a law by initiative or overturn laws they don’t like, initiative backers must collect signatures from 6% of voters in all 35 legislative districts. They previously had to collect the same percentage in 18 districts.
City elections aren’t broken either. Even so, a bill that started out to require city council candidates to represent specific districts within Boise has morphed into a bill that would move all city elections from odd years to even years.
That would put nonpartisan city elections on already packed ballots in presidential elections. National issues would eclipse city issues and dilute voters’ attention.
Funding for state universities wasn’t broken, except that it wasn’t enough to keep student tuition low. The Legislature is in the process of fixing that, too.
The Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee released a higher-ed budget last week that would slice more than $2 million out of Idaho’s three universities. Why? To make professors and administrators fear using the words “social justice.”
The Legislature is fixing things, all right. How much more fixing Idaho can withstand remains to be seen.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
