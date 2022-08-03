Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke in private on July 20 at a meeting of the largest block of conservative Republican members of the House of Representatives.
Those in the room said later that Pence was applauded for his remarks and that many acknowledged the courage he showed on Jan. 6. They did so in private.
The American people deserve better.
Consider this. An accusation is made during a public meeting that you kick puppies. You have a puppy. You would never kick a puppy, but now everyone at that meeting has heard that you might be a puppy-kicker.
The next day, the accuser comes to you and sheepishly admits they just got carried away and blurted out the accusation.
That person won’t apologize in any public forum. They won’t admit they spoke without thinking or facts. Besides, they apologized, so that should be enough.
Apologizing or retracting a misstatement in private that was made in public is not enough. If something is said in public, it must be unsaid in public.
Members of Congress knew within days of the 2020 presidential election that election fraud was a lie.
Eight Republican senators and 139 members of the House knew it on Jan. 6, 2021, when they tried to delay certification of Electoral College votes.
They knew Vice President Mike Pence could do nothing to change the certification.
National news organizations have reported that Republicans admit in private that claims of election fraud are, as former Attorney General William Barr testified, total bull.
They welcomed Pence back to the Capitol only in private. They don’t have the courage to let voters see or hear them doing that. Public acknowledgment of the truth risks making base voters angry.
This is a disservice to all voters. Former President Donald Trump has spent years telling everyone who will listen that the American voting system is unreliable, corrupt and should be overturned. His sycophants have parroted those false claims, knowing they are false.
The “big lie” is not going away. The growing distrust in the institutions and civil servants who make society work is not going away, nor are the crazy, fringe and extremely dangerous candidates who are winning Republican primaries.
The passive public silence of those who know the truth is just as damaging and morally bankrupt as the actions of those spreading the lie.
Private apologies, anonymous leaks to the press, conversations over cocktails aren’t worth anything.
Republicans must step up and speak out in defense of America’s voting systems or get off the stage. Americans deserve elected representatives with a backbone.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
