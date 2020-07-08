Just when it seems that the bungling in the nation’s fight against COVID-19 coronavirus can’t get any worse, it gets worse.
It turns out that to be reported as a positive case in a locale, a person who tests positive for the virus must have their primary residence there. Otherwise, their case is reported as occurring in the city or county where they live.
The data wonks that came up with this method did so with the good intention of preventing cases from being counted multiple times—and scaring everyone out of their socks. But they forgot about Murphy’s law: Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong.
It’s likely that few of the health data crunchers had a clue about resort economic cycles or the demographics of resort communities. After all, they devised the reporting while moving to their new home offices—their own dining tables. In their haste they forgot something scarier than overcounting: undercounting.
The coronavirus case-reporting system now undercounts the number of positive coronavirus cases in resort communities. The virus could be spreading more widely in mountain towns than it appears because each summer and winter their populations swell with visitors. This summer is no exception.
This is a big deal.
It means that health care facilities and their workers in tourism-heavy states and counties could experience a sneak attack of spiking cases that decision-makers couldn’t see coming because they were blinded by bad data. It means that citizens and public officials might relax precautions because the data won’t let them see that in a couple of weeks they may find their towns swimming in COVID-19.
When the Idaho Mountain Express wrote and posted the story that first reported the data problem, someone posted a solution: Add another column to the data. Visitors could be counted elsewhere to prevent double counts, but noted at the locale where the case is identified.
Doing that would give elected officials in tourism-dependent counties and cities a way to make the best-informed decisions about quarantines, lockdowns and limitations on the size of gatherings as the pandemic goes on. It would give them a scalpel instead of an axe to use to try to save the patient, the local economy. It would help everyone triangulate daily decisions on which activities to undertake.
This tiny piece of data would give Idaho’s tourism-dependent areas a better chance to escape being blown to bits by the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Excellent editorial. Wood River Valley may be increasing virus cases in other states or vice versa.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In