If laws and judicial rulings about abortion based on evidence, law, precedent and the U.S. Constitution really guided the nation, current restrictions would be indefensible.
It is not surprising that there is not a widely acceptable compromise available when the topic turns to abortion. A zygote forms when a sperm and egg merge into a single cell and it begin to divide. From this rises the question: Is that cell a human being or not?
The science is simple. For all mammals, the process of development from fertilization to birth is the same. If all goes well, the result is a hog-nosed bat, a blue whale or a human being. If that process is interrupted for any reason, there is no living being that results.
Before moving on, it must be clear what abortion is not. The murder of a baby capable of living on its own is infanticide and is illegal, full stop. Medically sound abortions do not “rip babies” out of the womb. Cytoplasms or fetuses do not scream in pain. Late term abortions are not chosen by women who just didn’t get around to ending an unwanted pregnancy. Those horrific falsehoods are exploited for political purposes.
If the current abortion debate in the United States was being driven by science or a focus on public health and safety, the compromises inherent in making laws and public policies about abortion would be possible. The court ruling about the constitutionality of those laws would make sense.
Instead, legislation and court rulings are being made on the basis of religious beliefs without recognizing or publicly admitting that to be the case.
Catholic Church doctrine says human life begins at the instant of conception. Other faith doctrines set different parameters around the beginning of human life and the health of mothers. Whatever the beliefs, they are religious in nature.
The positions driving current debates in the United States about abortion are driven by religious beliefs as well.
The U.S. Constitution is clear on that point.
The First Amendment in the Bill of Rights states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof…”
The U.S. Supreme Court’s rulings on abortion, from Roe v. Wade to the Dobbs decision, were argued on grounds of privacy, bodily autonomy and states’ rights. Nowhere, however, did the high court justices seem to recognize that what abortion arguments are really about is the First Amendment.
The Dobbs decision and subsequent lower court rulings are opening the door to allowing legislatures to establish religious beliefs as state law.
Current state laws limiting access to abortion most closely adhere to Catholic standards and require that those of other religions accept those beliefs as well. In essence, some states are establishing religion, even if they aren’t saying so.
Unless legislatures and judges restrict themselves to the regulation of medical practices for demonstrable public purposes based in science, the constitutional reality is that legislatures and courts have no business being involved with abortion at all.
