If laws and judicial rulings about abortion based on evidence, law, precedent and the U.S. Constitution really guided the nation, current restrictions would be indefensible.

It is not surprising that there is not a widely acceptable compromise available when the topic turns to abortion. A zygote forms when a sperm and egg merge into a single cell and it begin to divide. From this rises the question: Is that cell a human being or not?

The science is simple. For all mammals, the process of development from fertilization to birth is the same. If all goes well, the result is a hog-nosed bat, a blue whale or a human being. If that process is interrupted for any reason, there is no living being that results.

