Do women have the same equal standing under the laws of the United States as men? That constitutional question, at the center of the abortion debate, should have been decided decades ago.
One could be forgiven for assuming that women gained equal rights in 1920 when the 19th Amendment was ratified. It reads, “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”
The assumption would be wrong. The reality is that the 19th Amendment is limited to the right to vote. The rights of men as a class are protected but the U.S. Constitution does not contain language protecting women as a class.
Suffragettes who fought for decades to achieve the vote knew they had not won anything else. In 1923, Alice Paul and Crystal Eastman, two suffrage leaders, proposed equal rights legislation that was introduced in Congress. In 1972, both houses ratified the Equal Rights Amendment. The ERA fell three states short of ratification by the needed 38.
Opponents argue that there is no need for the ERA because the Constitution applies to women as well as men, even though they are not mentioned. The long history of legal discrimination, including recent U.S. Supreme Court arguments over whether a woman has the right to make her own decisions about abortion, begs to differ.
In Roe v. Wade, the court set the standard that the fetus cannot be considered separately until it can survive outside the womb. Until that point of viability, a woman has the constitutional right make her own health decisions without government interference.
The Court appears poised to take away that right that it ruled on 50 years ago. No constitutional rights have ever been removed before and certainly not one that covered only men.
A better frame in which to consider ending rights granted under Roe v. Wade is not abortion or health care or privacy. It is whether women have the same constitutional rights to make decisions about themselves without interference by the government, rights men simply assume.
The language of the ERA is simple. “Women shall have equal rights in the United States and every place subject to its jurisdiction. Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”
Women should be recognized as having full rights as individuals and as citizens under the law. It is high time the ERA is finally pushed over the line.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
If women have rights to abortion removed, not only do they have fewer rights than a corpse, that fetus now has more rights than any living person, including the men. Women's rights are human rights!
"the court set the standard that the fetus cannot be considered separately until it can survive outside the womb" with all the logic you are throwing at this letter, are you saying a male fetus would have more rights than a female fetus ?
