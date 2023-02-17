Idaho should get ready to pay for bigger prisons and more police, prosecutors and judges if the Legislature piles more restrictions on top of its draconian abortion ban.
Idahoans should ready themselves to navigate a medical landscape in which today’s shortage of physicians gets worse. Or they should start saving up for the hassle and expense of traveling to get care in other states.
Corrections officers should get ready to supervise new inmates who were doctors who lost their licenses to practice medicine and became felons when they ran afoul of the state’s unforgiving abortion laws.
They also should prepare to put people behind bars who may have never gotten a parking ticket until they helped a minor girl obtain an abortion in another state where abortion is legal and wound up in prison in Idaho.
This is the new harsh and repressive legal landscape that some Idaho legislators are trying to create through expansion of the state’s thorny thicket of laws that target abortion.
House Bill 98 brought by Idaho Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, is now before the Legislature. It would make transporting a minor female seeking an abortion without the knowledge of a parent or guardian a violation of the state’s human trafficking law.
The bill also would impose criminal sanctions on anyone who obtains an abortion drug for a minor. The bill would lump offenders with “human traffickers” who enslave other humans for forced labor, sex for hire or other criminal activities.
The bill is blind to the fact that family members or family friends may violate the law. Brothers, sisters or other close relatives could be prosecuted. It provides no exceptions should a minor’s pregnancy be the result of rape or incest.
Idahoans should get ready for long wait times for medical care in a state that is already short of physicians. Health-care systems everywhere in the state are complaining that they have two few doctors to meet demand.
Idaho is last in the nation with 188 physicians per 100,000 people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For comparison, the U.S. averages 278 physicians per 100,000. Massachusetts tops the list with 435.
The state’s total ban on abortion that can make felons of doctors who perform them will do nothing to help those numbers increase.
The Legislature has made Idaho an unattractive and legally perilous place to practice medicine. It’s hard enough for doctors to make life-and-death decisions in emergency and exam rooms without having the threat of prosecution hanging over their heads.
The Legislature has also made the state hostile to women who wish to control their own lives. With 57% of women in the workforce, this could have profound economic consequences.
A survey commissioned by the Idaho Statesman newspaper and published in November showed that Idahoans are nearly evenly split on abortion. With 51% approving, 26% said it should be legal in all cases and 25% said legal with some limitations.
However, the Legislature is not evenly split. Nearly 80% of legislators approved the abortion ban in 2022.
The numbers should be cautionary. While residents may be split on abortion, it is doubtful they will cheer when a doctor, friend or family member is arrested, prosecuted and jailed.
The damaging downstream consequences of the state’s abortion ban will be nightmarish enough without legislative piling-on that punishes Idahoans and steals their independence.
"Our View" represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors.
