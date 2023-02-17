Idaho should get ready to pay for bigger prisons and more police, prosecutors and judges if the Legislature piles more restrictions on top of its draconian abortion ban.

Idahoans should ready themselves to navigate a medical landscape in which today’s shortage of physicians gets worse. Or they should start saving up for the hassle and expense of traveling to get care in other states.

Corrections officers should get ready to supervise new inmates who were doctors who lost their licenses to practice medicine and became felons when they ran afoul of the state’s unforgiving abortion laws.

Load comments