The move by the city of Ketchum to incorporate the Blaine County Housing Authority into its operations is a step that might rescue the authority from years of wallowing like a disabled boat in rough seas.

The authority has tried to make way without a political engine or rudder since its creation in 1997, when the city teamed up with the county and formed the joint housing authority.

On its face, the authority looked like a good way to address the growing problem of escalating housing costs and stagnant wages. However, it was a tactical ploy intended to keep Ketchum officials safe from housing’s political heat.

