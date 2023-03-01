The move by the city of Ketchum to incorporate the Blaine County Housing Authority into its operations is a step that might rescue the authority from years of wallowing like a disabled boat in rough seas.
The authority has tried to make way without a political engine or rudder since its creation in 1997, when the city teamed up with the county and formed the joint housing authority.
On its face, the authority looked like a good way to address the growing problem of escalating housing costs and stagnant wages. However, it was a tactical ploy intended to keep Ketchum officials safe from housing’s political heat.
The city’s elected officials were unsure they wanted to interfere in the housing market, but they faced pressure to do something. Most believed that the free market would solve the problem.
They were wrong. Yet the belief in a market solution persisted even though similar mountain resort communities—Aspen, Vail, Jackson—recognized that a market solution didn’t exist and began to require developers to build significant amounts of workforce housing into large developments.
They abandoned the locals who built the Sun Valley area’s mountain towns and amenities with both their votes and their labor.
Other resort towns used both public and private resources to fund buying and building. They enacted deed-based price restrictions on ownership units that kept costs lower for the next owner.
Elected officials in the Sun Valley area stuck their heads in the sand and waved off the responsibility for housing to the mostly powerless BCHA.
Fast forward to the pandemic. Urban flight to the mountains and the digital short-term rental market drove up prices and sucked up the little workforce housing that existed. Today, there is virtually none.
BCHA was designed to fail despite the best efforts of the people who served within it. New staffing and leadership under Ketchum’s direction is the best chance for it to finally succeed.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
How could IME editorial board get this so wrong? You need to speak with your reporter. Or to Keith Perry who chairs BCHA. BCHA is not going out of business. It has outsourced its operations to City of Ketchum but retains its authority. Per Mr. Perry, this was necessary as BCHA did not have the budget to attract staff. BCHA will pay $100k per year to Ketchum for services. The real challenge in this arrangement--who does Housing Director Ms. Connelly work for? Mr. Perry or Mr. Bradshaw? We have seen this double dipping fail in the planning department, when Ms Frick worked for both the City of Ketchum and KURA simultaneously. The other challenge--who decides how Ketchum voter resources will be spent? For example, at the last focus group for housing, a large number of people there were not Ketchum residents. What are the fiscal guard rails on Ketchum taxpayer resources? Already the Housing Director has spent Ketchum funding on non-Ketchum residents on multiple occasions. Is it good governance for Ketchum Council to direct Ketchum funding to people who are not Ketchum residents? Is there a better format for County-wide housing spending than Ketchum residents stepping up to foot the bill? And now we will be faced with a referendum that treats us as children? If we want to subsidize housing, we are forced to also subsidize the very tourism that contributes to the housing crisis. Alice is not in Wonderland, she is in Ketchum ID.
