Last week, after Justice Stephen Breyer announced that he will retire from the U.S. Supreme Court at the end of the current term, and President Joe Biden reaffirmed his intention to appoint an African American woman to fill that seat, it took about a nanosecond for snide remarks demeaning that pool of potential candidates to start.
Since the Supreme Court was established in 1789, there have been 115 Supreme Court justices. Of those, 110 were men and 108 were white men. More justices who were born outside the United States have served than women.
The first woman wasn’t appointed until 1981. Justice Sonia Sotomayor is the first Hispanic person of either gender to serve as a justice. Between them, Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan accounted for a quarter of all the Jews who have ever served on the court.
The women on the court seem charged with carrying the perspective of their gender and all the other races that make up this increasingly diverse nation. Achieving any kind of balance to reflect that diversity requires actually appointing non-white, non-male justices when openings arise.
In that light, Biden’s pledge to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court, made first during his 2020 campaign, and his intention to fulfill that pledge make complete sense.
Howls about how wrong that pledge is began filling the air almost immediately after Justice Stephen Breyer said his seat would be open. Biden’s pledge amounts to “the casual racism of affirmative action,” according to Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson.
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley went further. In a tweet, she said that using gender and race as two of the qualifications of the next justice meant the president was not going to choose the person most qualified. Given the short list of candidates being bandied about, Haley’s remark can only be seen as racist, though she may not have meant it to be.
The current candidate list includes judges on a U.S. District Court, a U.S. Court of Appeals and the California Supreme Court.
One candidate, South Caroline District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs, graduated from public universities. This makes her part of the most underrepresented group on the court, those who did not graduate from Harvard or Yale.
President Biden is not the only president to decide the gender or race of his nominee before making a choice. President Ronald Reagan said he specifically chose a woman when he nominated Sandra Day O’Connor in 1981 because “it was about time.” President Donald Trump announced he would name a woman before settling on the relatively inexperienced Amy Coney Barrett.
Bloviation about affirmative action reflects neither concern for equality nor attention to qualifications for the bench. Its intent is to score political points. However, it also reflects the subtle, sinister pattern of discrimination that makes choosing a Black woman as the next Supreme Court justice a necessity.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
So the paper is critical of Amy Coney Barrett by saying she was "relatively inexperienced". The paper is saying her merit was not up to the standard of what a Supreme Court justice should be. And then in the same breath say the newest person being appointed is the correct path to solely base that appointment by the color of their skin. This is the definition of racism.
