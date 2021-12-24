Executing the perfect ski vacation isn’t easy. It takes a lot of advance planning and squashing bulky winter gear into suitcases sized for flimsy island wear.
The après ski vision of a cozy hot chocolate sipped while gazing into a crackling fire can evaporate instantly without proper vacation precautions.
Wise people say that we learn from our mistakes. The wisest tell us to learn from the mistakes of others.
In that spirit of learning and in the hope that your days in the outdoors are splendid, we offer the following 10 Ways to Screw Up a Great Day of Skiing. Warning: Don’t test any of these yourself.
1. Take no lessons, grab a pair of skis or a board go with your “best friends” to the top of the mountain. The terror on your face and your cartwheeling crashes will be hilarious until your “friends” leave you in your perfect misery whereupon you will have to pick your way down by asking strangers for directions—and mercy. Allow a minimum of three hours top to bottom, more for the emergency room while you miss dinner at the four-star restaurant.
2. Assume that 6,000 to 9,000 feet of elevation has no effect on someone who just came from sea level. Just power through. Ignore the pounding headache, light-headedness and difficulty putting thoughts into words. Ignore the weak knees. Tell your buddies you’re just high on the beautiful scenery. Drink no water. Then explain to the ski patrol why it is you called for a toboggan.
3. Ski all day, ride the high-speed quads and have a couple of beers before taking the last run to the bottom. Then, tell the ambulance driver how it inexplicable it was that you caught an edge and bounced off the pads of the snow gun.
4. Pretend that although it’s the busiest two weeks of the year at every lift-served mountain in the nation, that there’s no one else but you on the run. Look at others on “your” run as bowling pins and consider yourself the bowling ball. After the pins fall, act surprised and innocent when your pass gets clipped.
5. Embrace adventure, rent backcountry gear and head to the wilderness where lift lines don’t exist. Don’t hire a guide. Don’t check avalanche reports. Pooh-pooh suggestions that you should complete an avalanche training course before seeking out the pow. Always a good idea to write your own obituary before embarking on this one.
6. After conquering the ski-bunny flats, apply your estimable skills to a real mountain. Decide that difficulty ratings are more suggestions than fact. Then complain that there was something drastically wrong with the snow and declare that you’ll never ski that mountain again.
7. Insist that the cheap gear you picked up for a song at the yard sale in the Midwest will work fine. Don’t check the release on the ski bindings and don’t worry about getting them tuned. After unsuccessfully trying to corral runaway skis all day, be miffed when the boot-fitter chuckles and points out that you were skiing on someone else’s custom footbeds all day.
8. Don’t ask the snowboard instructor to explain the meaning of the warning: “Don’t drop your heel edge.” You will find out—the hard way. You’ll be glad you wore a helmet.
9. Believe the commercials that show four-wheel drive cars and trucks blasting through every imaginable barrier between you and an epic powder day. Contemplate the physics of friction while waiting in the ditch for the tow truck.
10. Forget that the point of it all is to have fun and enjoy it.
