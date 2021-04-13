It has become almost impossible to walk anywhere in the Wood River Valley without being both assaulted by other people’s loose dogs and stepping in dog poo.
My 88-year-old mother has Alzheimer’s and is nearly blind. She is unsteady on her feet so I try to get her to use a hiking pole while also supporting her with my hand or arm to take her out for walks. Her main joy is to be out in nature and the fresh air. Even though she likes dogs, she is naturally startled when a dog runs up to us and we could be easily knocked down. A fall for my mother would probably be fatal, after much interim suffering.
I find that I, too, must carry a pole to beat off the multiple dogs that run upon us during each walk. Most of the owners are oblivious to the peril. If they even notice, the owner may shout out, “Sorry!” or “He’s friendly.” I can’t tell you how many times my mom has walked through dog poo because there was no way to steer her around it in time. Not OK.
Here’s the law in Hailey: 6.04.020, Animals running at large. “A. It is unlawful for any owner, possessor or person who keeps any animal to permit the same to run at large upon the private premises of others or upon the streets, alleys, sidewalks, highways, vacant lots, school grounds or other public places within the city.”
The fancy new dog pound imports dogs for distribution in our already dog-overrun community. Both this institution and the dog owners have a duty to make sure that the law is followed. The situation just seems to be getting worse and worse. Please do your part.
Sharon Barnes
Hailey
