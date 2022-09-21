The massive California electricity grid came near the breaking point early last week as the power grid struggled in the midst of 10 days of record-breaking heat. Green energy naysayers point to the need for continued fossil fuel solutions. California’s salvation, however, came from less, not more.
On the evening of Sept. 6, cell phones across the state chirped with the sound that usually means a crime in progress.
This time, screens displayed a warning from the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), the institution responsible for coordinating power delivery from independent power systems across the state.
By about 5 p.m., as electricity demands crept well above summer normal, operators fired up emergency sources. It appeared there would still not be enough. The chirps warned that rolling blackouts were likely on the way.
The collapse of parts of the Texas grid in 2021 during record-setting cold demonstrates the consequences of exceeding grid capacity. Unable to shut down fast enough, that damaged grid left many Texans freezing in the dark for days.
California’s grid is connected to surrounding states to help balance demand in emergencies, but Utah and Wyoming were also experiencing excessive loads because of the heat.
The most stressful daily period for grid operators is 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Solar panels add less power to the grid just as users turn on lights and turn down air conditioners in the evening heat. The humidity from a rare Pacific coast hurricane making its way into Southern California didn’t help.
Californians weren’t at risk of Texas-like days without power. CAISO’s rolling blackouts plan was designed to power down selected regions sequentially for a couple of hours at a time.
Nonetheless, blackouts are never politically popular. To meet demand, Gov. Gavin Newsom is currently pushing to keep the nuclear Diablo Canyon power plant open past its mothball date in 2025.
Last week, the answer to the stresses created by a changing climate proved to be less rather than more. At 5:48 p.m., with generating capacity insufficient and the sun continuing to set, CAISO added a second message, reminding Californians to use less electricity. Turn off pool pumps. Turn up the temperature on air conditioners. Charge electric vehicles late at night. Use the least electricity possible to lower demand and take stress off the grid.
Within an hour, electricity use dropped by more than 3,000 megawatts. According to High Country News, that savings is the equivalent of one-and-a-half Diablo Canyon plants. By 9 p.m., CAISO sent out the all-clear signal.
Changing our habits, built over decades on the assumption that power is unlimited, is possible. Sometimes, all it takes is a reminder that the solution can be as simple as flipping a switch off or waiting a few hours to flip it on.
California proved the solution is not more fossil fuel when less works just as well.
Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
