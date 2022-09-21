The massive California electricity grid came near the breaking point early last week as the power grid struggled in the midst of 10 days of record-breaking heat. Green energy naysayers point to the need for continued fossil fuel solutions. California’s salvation, however, came from less, not more.

On the evening of Sept. 6, cell phones across the state chirped with the sound that usually means a crime in progress.

This time, screens displayed a warning from the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), the institution responsible for coordinating power delivery from independent power systems across the state.

Load comments