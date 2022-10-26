The constitutional amendment that Idaho voters are being asked to approve in this year’s election looks like it would simply clear out some legal cobwebs.
Instead, it is a blatant power grab by a Legislature that wants to remove power from the executive branch of government and give it to itself. It also would put the state on the road to a full-time Legislature or, at best, enable it to act in haste.
The plain vanilla title “SJR 102” conceals the damage that it would do.
If approved, the amendment would land a one-two punch. It would strip the governor’s office of the power to call—or not call—a special session of the Legislature. It would also end the governor’s power to specify what subjects the Legislature could consider in a special session.
It would allow the Legislature to call itself into session any time 60% of senators and representatives agree to do so. They would determine the subjects they would consider. Idaho taxpayers would have no choice in the matter, but they would get the bill.
A three-day special session convened by the governor in November 2021 cost taxpayers $46,000, according to public records reported by the Idaho Capital Sun. Voters can do the math on what multiple sessions would cost.
The issue is on the ballot because Idaho’s full nonsense conservatives got their hackles up when Idaho Gov. Brad Little refused their demands to call a special session during the pandemic in 2020 as debate began to swirl around local quarantines, lockdowns, mask mandates and the use of federal emergency funds.
Some legislators disliked measures taken in response to a virus that no one had ever seen before and that was spreading rapidly. In the name of “freedom,” they wanted to stop cities, counties and health departments from using their power to protect the public.
Up until now, the idea of a full-time Legislature in Idaho has been a nonstarter. Idahoans normally heave a sigh of relief when the winter gathering of lawmakers adjourns in the spring. The amendment would allow professional politicians to replace the state’s humble citizen lawmakers.
Utah’s experience shows why Idaho voters should beware. In 2020, the Utah Legislature called itself into session multiple times. In 2021, it held a special session on critical race theory and making the state a Second Amendment sanctuary—items that could have been easily considered in a regular session far more cheaply.
Idaho voters should reject the power grab by voting no and ditching the amendment.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
