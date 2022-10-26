The constitutional amendment that Idaho voters are being asked to approve in this year’s election looks like it would simply clear out some legal cobwebs.

Instead, it is a blatant power grab by a Legislature that wants to remove power from the executive branch of government and give it to itself. It also would put the state on the road to a full-time Legislature or, at best, enable it to act in haste.

The plain vanilla title “SJR 102” conceals the damage that it would do.

Load comments