Former President Donald Trump should not be allowed on the 2024 ballot because of unconstitutional acts.
Secretaries of State in all 50 states have the power to disqualify him and should do so as required by their own oaths to uphold the U.S. Constitution.
Trump indisputably aided and abetted the attempted violent overthrow of the government on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to stay in office after he lost the election.
At every opportunity since then, he has trumpeted his belief that the 2020 election was stolen despite dozens of lawsuits that failed to demonstrate that fraud determined the outcome.
On Dec. 3, 2022, Trump posted the following on the Truth Social web site.
“Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”
When the national press reported the post, Trump denied the statement, although he didn’t remove it.
Respected constitutional scholars came forward in August with the assessment that Trump’s stated belief that the Constitution could be terminated and his actions during Jan. 6 make him ineligible to hold any public office again.
They cited Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution that disqualifies any person from holding public office who has previously taken an oath to support the Constitution and “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
The scholars included Harvard Professor of Constitutional Law Emeritus Laurence H. Tribe and retired federal judge J. Michael Luttig. Their conclusions were published in last month’s Atlantic Magazine.
University of Chicago Law School Professor William Baude and University of St. Thomas School of Law Professor Michale Stokes Paulsen, both conservatives, earlier published similar views in the University of Pennsylvania Law Review. They concluded that Trump should be disqualified because of his participation in the attempted overthrow of the 2020 election.
These experts agreed that the clause is self-executing, requires no congressional action and can be enforced by every state or election official with the responsibility to judge qualifications. This is usually the Secretary of State.
Americans should take Trump at his word when he says he believes that the election was stolen. They should trust that he believes that his claims of election fraud, even without proof, could justify the suspension or termination of the Constitution.
Either would shatter the nation.
It will take courage for Secretaries of State to enforce the disqualification provision that the Founding Fathers designed for a moment like this.
It won’t be easy, but it is necessary as America stares into Trump World and the chaos that propels it.
When he became president, Trump took an oath to “protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” He did not. It’s time that others must.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
