Former President Donald Trump should not be allowed on the 2024 ballot because of unconstitutional acts.

Secretaries of State in all 50 states have the power to disqualify him and should do so as required by their own oaths to uphold the U.S. Constitution.

Trump indisputably aided and abetted the attempted violent overthrow of the government on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to stay in office after he lost the election.

