Why is it that people are pouring out of blue states that have been run by and ruined by Democrats into red states, only to try and change them into a blue state, just like the state they fled from? The reason Idaho and other red states (Texas, Florida, South Dakota) are superior places to live and work is the mere fact that Democrats do not have control, Republicans do.
The $1,400 stimulus amount was the balance of dollars Dems blocked when Trump wanted to give everyone $2,000, but was only authorized for $600.
Brian Opp
Hailey
Brian your information about the $1400 blocked by Dems is incorrect.
It was McConnell ... a Republican
Forbes December, 29th 2020
“Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday blocked a push by Senate Democrats to vote on legislation that would increase the size of direct payments to Americans to $2,000, setting up a clash with President Donald Trump, Democrats and some members of his own party who have backed the legislation.
The Kentucky senator swatted away a motion by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to vote on the bill, which passed the House by a vote of 275 to 134 on Monday, leaving the bid up in the air just days before a new Congress is sworn in.
Trump, focused mostly on debunked allegations of voter fraud, swooped in at the eleventh hour to demand that Congress send larger checks to Americans after lawmakers passed a stimulus package on December 21, threatening to veto the legislation unless his demands were met. The request shocked members of his party and his aides, and nearly derailed the package altogether after lawmakers were unable to quickly amend the bill. On December 27, Trump relented and signed the package—a bill that sends $600 checks to most Americans, among other relief—claiming Congress had promised to address his request for larger checks. Since then, Democrats have rallied around the president’s demand and used the proposal to drive a wedge into the GOP.
BIG NUMBER
44. That’s how many Republicans in the House voted in favor of the legislation to send $2,000 checks to Americans.
CRUCIAL QUOTE
“$2,000 for our great people, not $600! They have suffered enough from the China Virus!!!” Trump said Tuesday in a tweet, reiterating his support for bigger checks.”
