Why is it that people are pouring out of blue states that have been run by and ruined by Democrats into red states, only to try and change them into a blue state, just like the state they fled from?  The reason Idaho and other red states (Texas, Florida, South Dakota) are superior places to live and work is the mere fact that Democrats do not have control, Republicans do.

The $1,400 stimulus amount was the balance of dollars Dems blocked when Trump wanted to give everyone $2,000, but was only authorized for $600.

Brian Opp

Hailey

Load comments