Idaho’s ruling party has enough problems without inviting crazy to dinner. Yet, that’s exactly what it has done. It should rescind the invitation.

The Kootenai County Republican Central Committee has booked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, as the keynote speaker for its annual Lincoln Day dinner in February.

The Idaho Panhandle should be blushing with the shame this brings on the region and the state. The Civil War-era president for whom the dinner is named would surely have condemned it, boycotted it and demanded that his name be removed from any association with it.

