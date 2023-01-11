For decades, a college degree has been assumed to be a golden ticket to a bright future. Without that degree, doors to opportunity were slammed shut. The start of 2023 seems a good time to rethink that common wisdom.
For most high school seniors, the second semester means waiting for college acceptance letters, stressing with parents about high costs and eye-crossing financial aid forms, and trying to stay focused on something other than graduation. Students and their adult advisors should consider all options, not just college.
The job market has changed. Technology, and demographics have opened career pathways too often unexplored as young people struggle to answer the inescapable question, “What do I want to be when I grow up?”
Today, there are nearly twice as many job openings as job seekers, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, even as the tech industry lays off thousands. At least partly, that shortfall can be attributed to Baby Boomers who have left the workforce.
Lack of a high school education remains the single biggest drag on one’s lifetime earnings. Workers without it are the last hired and first laid off when the economy experiences ups and downs.
In 2019, a college degree was required for 46% of all job listings. In 2022, that number dropped to 41%, according to The Wall Street Journal.
More companies like Google, Delta Air Lines and IBM are training some new hires in their own way. Another alternative, equally attractive, might be the skilled trades.
Construction has been stymied by shortages of carpenters, electricians and plumbers. Green solutions need wind turbine mechanics, electricians and automotive technicians. Infrastructure projects depend on welders, machinists, and tool-and-die makers.
Too few students could even describe what many of those jobs are. Exposed to sports stars and social media influencers, knowing about doctors and lawyers, and having few opportunities to accompany adults into the working world, it is little wonder that high school students believe their career choices are college, service jobs or professional sports.
The Occupational Outlook Handbook published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is a good place to start changing that. Community and social service workers, who need a degree, are in demand but were paid a median annual wage of $48,410 in 2021. Electricians, paid during their apprenticeship, earned a median annual wage of $60,000 or more.
Students should not be discouraged from attending college, but they should be exposed to the existence of other options.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Another editorial showing how out of touch the editorial board is with the local community. What percentage of WRH kids go to college? Do you guys even know? What are the paths for those who don't? You should get in touch with the principal and guidance counsellors, and perhaps the I Have a Dream Foundation which provides critical educational and career path mentorship to kids in the Valley.
I don't think the IME is out of touch. I actually think they are saying the same thing you are saying.
PB, it's you who out of touch with the local community,vocational education is represented in the valley from Power Engineers, St Lukes to many well paying jobs in the trades. This editorial, is maybe a little old, but still very relevant.
"What percentage of WRH kids go to college? Do you guys even know? ".A lot of people know who goes to college and who goes in other directions, it's your knowledge of the topic that's lacking. Boise State has an excellent Vo-Tec school and is well represented here in the valley.
Most young people leave in search of better opportunitys, they know, only to well of the limitations here.
Miles, perhaps you could share your knowledge of the data. Happy to have you take punches at me, but more effective if you can show me up with numbers rather than assertions. You are of course right that most kids leave the valley die to the lack of opportunity that a tourism focused economy can provide. But given your assertion that I am out of touch and your incredible insights as to the merits of Boise State, then what is the propose of this editorial? It only takes up space and adds nothing. That seems to be the norm for this editorial board. This newspaper consistently fails in its function of informing the electorate. We have some big decisions facing us about how to deal with immigration and housing and taxations, and this is the kind of editorial they give us? Please.
