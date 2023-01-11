For decades, a college degree has been assumed to be a golden ticket to a bright future. Without that degree, doors to opportunity were slammed shut. The start of 2023 seems a good time to rethink that common wisdom.

For most high school seniors, the second semester means waiting for college acceptance letters, stressing with parents about high costs and eye-crossing financial aid forms, and trying to stay focused on something other than graduation. Students and their adult advisors should consider all options, not just college.

The job market has changed. Technology, and demographics have opened career pathways too often unexplored as young people struggle to answer the inescapable question, “What do I want to be when I grow up?”

