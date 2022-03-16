Innocent Ukrainians are being driven from their homes, injured and killed in Russia’s unprovoked invasion. Innocent Russians are feeling the pinch of economic sanctions. China will be another big loser.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has grown closer to Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent years. Although he did not vote with Russia in opposing the United Nations’ condemnation of Putin’s attacks on Ukraine, he has not denounced Russia directly. China suppresses factual coverage of the war as Russian state media spreads lies about Nazi sympathizers and Western bioweapons research in Ukraine.
The European Union and the U.S. are moving at breakneck speed to cut Russia off from all connections with the outside world. The ruble is nearly worthless. Russia’s credit is ruined. Russian imports and exports are being blocked. Most of its ability to benefit from the sale of oil and natural gas will disappear going forward.
Germany, which has studiously avoided the slightest whiff of re-arming since 1945, is committing to military spending that will be less only than that of China and the U.S. Other European nations have committed to significantly increasing their contributions to financing NATO. Neither Russia or China likely expected these responses.
Fooled by mutual admiration among current and would-be autocrats, the Chinese have openly expressed their conviction that all democracies are weak, wishy-washy and powerless. They have assumed that if pushed hard enough, democracies will collapse like wet Kleenex.
For now, China looks like it is standing with Russia. Behind the scenes, the West’s powerful unified reactions to Putin’s folly seems to have caught Xi and other Chinese leaders by surprise.
Both Germany and Japan dismissed democracies in the 1930s as they built massive militaries while the U.S. and Europe argued about domestic spending and foreign entanglements.
Japan and Germany were wrong then. Xi’s China is wrong now.
The U.S., misreading what military power can accomplish, has engaged in foolhardy or immoral adventures abroad more than once. From Vietnam to Afghanistan, Americans thought ancient cultures would jump at the chance to become democracies. Military power could not carry the day then. In a world of instantaneous communication and economic interconnection, dreams of empire won’t carry the day now.
Xi has his own grand vision in which China will be recognized by the world as the equal of the U.S. and that other countries don’t matter. The path to that vision has now been blurred by a delusional Russian kleptocrat so powerless that he can win only by slaughtering thousands of innocents at the cost of bankrupting his own country.
Putin’s war is taking a terrible toll on a sovereign nation and its residents. It is costing the citizens of the democracies who are willing to pay it in order to help those victims.
Now it is up to China’s Xi to decide if he is willing to let his nation pay as well.
This is so stupid, everyone is talking about a no fly zone over Ukraine. That is what is it is now, no one can fly there. Just do what Putin does and rename it an everyone can fly zone.
