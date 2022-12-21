Cable network commentator Tucker Carlson loves to rail about low birthrates in the United States among white couples, pointing the finger at feminist sentiments, working women, wokeness and other “liberal” attacks on male testosterone as the cause. He and his ilk should look at the huge financial burden of having and raising a child and ask why the wealthiest nation on the planet makes it so hard to be a family, no matter what color or political stripe that family may be.
Since the early 1900s, the systematic commitment of government funding has been directed at lowering the burdens of aging. Without Social Security benefits, 38% of older adults would have incomes below the official poverty line, all else being equal. With Social Security benefits, only 9% are that low, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a nonpartisan think tank.
Granddad no longer must live out his last years in the guest room. But junior still spends his first years bouncing from daycare to grandpa’s house to a helpful neighbor, unless mom or dad stays home and tries to stretch one income as far as they can.
There are 12 million working parents with children under the age of six in the United States, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In 2019, nearly one in six children lived below the poverty line, a paltry $27,750 annual income for a family of four. The poverty rate for children under 18 is 15.3%, according to the Congressional Research Service.
Income drops an average of 14% of earnings for two parents following childbirth and for a single mother it is around 36%.
The testosterone levels Carlson seems so focused on don’t seem like the reason families choose to have fewer children.
The United States is the only first-world nation that mandates no paid leave for workers. There are no government efforts to reduce the insanely high costs of childbirth. The average cost of center-based infant care in the U.S. is more than $1,200 per month, higher than college tuition in some places, according to World Population Review.
Those who argue that moms should choose to stay at home ignore the more than $210 billion annually that would be added to the economy if there was meaningful investment made in affordable childcare that would allow women to remain in the workforce, according to an Economic Policy Institute study in 2016.
Human babies aren’t kittens that can be left alone with a litter box and a bowl of water. Legislative compromises in Washington consistently assume they are.
Human infrastructure policies should take top priority in federal budgets. They should include expanded child tax credits that raised millions of children out of poverty, guaranteed paid leave and lowering the cost of childbirth. Programs should be devised to improve compensation for caregivers and that recognize the value they provide.
Creating a national care infrastructure for families with children isn’t a pipedream. Nor, Tucker Carlson, is that an attack on masculinity. Doing so would simply mean America values its children in the same way it values its elders.
