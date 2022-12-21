Cable network commentator Tucker Carlson loves to rail about low birthrates in the United States among white couples, pointing the finger at feminist sentiments, working women, wokeness and other “liberal” attacks on male testosterone as the cause. He and his ilk should look at the huge financial burden of having and raising a child and ask why the wealthiest nation on the planet makes it so hard to be a family, no matter what color or political stripe that family may be.

Since the early 1900s, the systematic commitment of government funding has been directed at lowering the burdens of aging. Without Social Security benefits, 38% of older adults would have incomes below the official poverty line, all else being equal. With Social Security benefits, only 9% are that low, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a nonpartisan think tank.

Granddad no longer must live out his last years in the guest room. But junior still spends his first years bouncing from daycare to grandpa’s house to a helpful neighbor, unless mom or dad stays home and tries to stretch one income as far as they can.

