As the owner of a business in downtown Ketchum and other locations in the Wood River Valley, I strongly support the development of Bluebird Village.
Bluebird Village will provide nearly all the parking necessary for residents on site. There will be 49 parking spaces for the 56-unit development. Based on the car ownership rate of the residents at Northwood Place, a similar workforce housing development eight blocks away, not everyone will own cars. You can see how Bluebird will affect parking downtown in the study at bluebirdketchum.com or request the study from the city of Ketchum.
There are far more than 38 businesses in Ketchum and many of us are struggling to find and keep employees. In the last five months, I have had six new hires turn down jobs at my business because they can’t find housing. Five of the six hires were looking specifically for housing like Bluebird, and not all would have owned a car and most would have walked to work, reducing stress on other parking areas of town.
Cries over parking problems are not based on the data and analysis of the proposed Bluebird Village, and the crisis our community is facing over housing for workers needs to be corrected to preserve our “real town” ethos. Bluebird Village is a step in the right direction—Ketchum is for everyone!
Paul Holle
Owner, Sawtooth Brewery
I go along with Idaho 4us. Lets face it, if your fathers or grandfathers were not such slackers, that they accumulated no wealth in their lifetime, to pass it on to their heirs, then their heirs have no business living in this town, faking like they have important jobs. My guess is they even buy off Amazon and choose not to even support local business. We have plenty of happy workers which commute from Twin, Fairfield, Gooding etc. Let's make Ketchum great again, and keep it that way.
Mr Hollie it looks like you have bought into the misrepresentations of the Bluebird developer. Please go to City Hall and look at the actual Bluebird plans and parking “study.” While the developer states 49 spots in his application, the plans show only 43. 1 of these is reserved for the retail condo, two are for handicapped visitors to the complex and 9 are tandem. This yields far fewer usable spots than the developer asserts. As to Northwoods, the study did not count the cars there just the units that own cars. Anyone can go to Northwoods and count the cars. There are usually 50 parked there. So about 1.5 per unit. Note that Northwoods provides parking. And then there is Ketch I/II. 18 units and 30 cars. So using actual facts rather than self serving developer assertions, there will be at least 84 cars at bluebird in about 30 useable spots. That puts 50+ cars on the street. But it’s worse than that. All the current City Hall parking doesn’t just disappear. It just moves to the new site of City Hall where there is no free parking lot like at the current site. The parking study is a sham. It won’t affect you, but it will affect dozens of other businesses. Then look at the housing plans themselves. Ask yourself if these are desirable as long term homes. Then sit in Giaccobi Square and look at the hills behind city hall. Since it sounds like you don’t live in Ketchum and just want cheap housing for your underpaid workers none of this will matter to you, but to those of us who live here this building is so massive it will destroy the ethos that you seem to want to protect. You can contribute to addressing the housing crisis by paying your workers a living wage.
Mr Holle, maybe it isn't enough worker, but to many businesses that move here expecting to cash in on the growth. Maybe you business people should have gotten out ahead of this situation instead whinnying and getting the tax payers to cover your a**.
"the crisis our community is facing over housing for workers needs to be corrected to preserve our “real town” ethos. Bluebird Village is a step in the right direction—Ketchum is for everyone!" What is this real town "ethos"? To make the town so overcrowded, ugly and expensive that no one can live there without being subsidized. "Ketchum is for everyone!" No it's not, get use to it!
Oh, , , there's a jail in down town New York that looks alot like the "BlueBird Project".
Well stated, Mr. Holle. In today's IME, there are 116 ads for employment and 33 for housing rentals. Of the 33, about half are from people looking for housing, or offices for rent. I appeal to our friends and neighbors, if you have a condo or apartment that you're renting short term, or that's sits empty, please consider renting it long term at a reasonable rate. Each of us can make a difference to improve our housing supply in this valley.
