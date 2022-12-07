This week’s Mayor’s Missive contains an admission of abuse within the Ketchum taxpayer-subsidized housing system. Four units that were not in compliance have finally been enforced.
Yet this is only owned units. What about taxpayer-subsidized rental units which are the large majority of taxpayer subsidized housing? When will the City bring them into compliance?
This is of particular concern given recent 22-12-07-edit-oath. Bluebird is under construction, yet it’s promised locals preference policy has not been promulgated. Why not? Given the millions of taxpayer dollars going to Bluebird, shouldn’t the City be demanding this from the for-profit developer?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In