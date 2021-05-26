Zelda Marie Fauth passed away on May 15, 2021, in Whittier, Calif., at the age of 88. She is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
She was born on Dec. 1, 1932, in Orion, Ill., to Niel and Eleanor Hogren. After graduating from Mankato High School in Minnesota in 1950, she studied to become a registered nurse at Hamline University in St. Paul, graduating in 1954.
Zelda and Curt Fauth were married on June 25, 1955, in Minnesota, and together they raised five children. She was her kids’ biggest fan and supporter. The kids always knew when their mom was in the stands or in the audience, cheering for them during the hundreds (if not thousands) of sporting and music events she attended. Her endearing cheers of “All riiiight” or “Give it a ride” was one the kids could always discern amongst the crowd noise. During those years, they lived in Minnesota, then California, back to Minnesota and finally back to California, where Curt took a job as an assistant pastor at Whittier Area Community Church in 1984.
Zelda took on the role of a pastor’s wife with grace and love, using her amazing gift of hospitality often. Growing up, there were very few Sunday afternoon dinners at our table when we didn’t have friends, both new and old, joining us for stories and laughter while enjoying one of her incredible meals. She loved being part of women’s Bible study groups wherever she lived and played roles in mentoring many young women and couples over the years. She had the gift of music, singing in several church choirs and singing from time to time with our family in church, and was a talented piano player.
Curt retired from the pastorate in Whittier in 2007, but they both remained very active at church. She loved being grandma and great-grandma, attending sporting events, concerts, weddings, birthdays and other events in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In 2018 they sold their home in Hacienda Heights and lived at Oakmont of Whittier for the past three years. She will be deeply missed by the entire family, but most of all by her husband. She was the love of his life and together they demonstrated to us all an “imperfect” perfect love.
Zelda is survived by her husband, Curt, of nearly 66 years and her five children, Denise (Mike) Ascheri, Dan (Kim) Fauth, Dave (Sue) Fauth, Doug (Kathy) Fauth and Daryl (Mary) Fauth; 10 grandchildren, Shannon (Kevin) O’Reilly, Tyler (Alison) Fauth, Kristi (Stephen) McCarty, Leah (Robert) Jackson, Steven Fauth, Shane Ascheri, Madelyn Fauth, Alison Fauth, Sam Fauth and Abigail Fauth; seven great-grandchildren, Elliana O’Reilly, Bradley O’Reilly, Ryan McCarty, Ben Fauth, Tyler McCarty, Luke Fauth and Haley Jackson; and one sister, Rhonda Carroll.
Memorial service arrangements are still in the planning stages, but once a date and time are confirmed, they will occur at Whittier Area Community Church, 8100 Colima Road, Whittier, Calif., 90605.
