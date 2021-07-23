We lost our loving; funny; kindred spirit, Zach Patterson in February 2021.
Zachary Arnold Patterson was born Sept. 16, 1981, in Seattle, Wash.
A blonde little boy, he was engaging even then. Always adventurous, outside is where he thrived, constantly challenging himself. He spent his free time snowboarding, fishing, rock climbing, hiking, exploring nature and entertaining everyone in his presence with his humor and wit. He was born with his hair on “fire,” always seeking the thrill even at a young age. As a boy he loved being behind the video camera and could recite many movies and comedy routines word for word! His one-liners became a calling card!
Zach had the best laugh, prettiest blue eyes and kindest heart. He was fiercely loyal and loving to family, friends and animals. He loved fly-fishing on the Big Wood and snowboarding Baldy to the Bee Gees and had so much swagger on the dance floor and his snowboard. Chances are you rode the chair or danced with him in Ketchum!
He made his first movie in fifth grade and didn’t stop after that, perfecting his early skills in audio/visual tech classes through junior high and high school. He went on to graduate from Bates Technical College in Tacoma, Wash. The jobs that followed included: filming the legislative sessions in Olympia, Wash.; working at Mariners and Seahawks games; horse races at Emerald Downs and other sporting events in the Seattle area. Zach moved to Reno and worked for CBS News as lead videographer, filmed commercials and then landed in Sun Valley in 2011 where he began working for John Plummer Productions. A true professional who always gave it his best, we were all so lucky on the lawn during the Sun Valley Summer Symphonies to witness on the big screen his extraordinary gift behind the camera. Zach grew to know and love classical music here. He developed a bond with the musicians and technical staff over the many years, one that he treasured. It was his favorite time of the year!
Helping others, lending a hand and doing the right thing were important to him, always with an infectious smile. Zach was genuine and truly cared about the people in his life, always curious to learn about the experiences and events that were going on in other’s lives and offering himself for support. He was the type that would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it, never expecting anything but a laugh or a high-five in return. Through the daily challenges he faced, he loved wearing a smile and taking pride in helping others have an enjoyable day. Most of all, he loved his family! Mother, Nancy; Dad, John; brother, Matt (wife, Lauren and nephew, Easton); sister, Wrenn (husband Adam, niece Clementine); and Batman the cat, his loving companion!
We are thankful to all of Zach’s friends who reached out and lifted our souls, sharing endless stories of their adventures with him.
You left us much earlier than we expected, your battle is over Zach, your spirit is free to roam! Our memories are many that see us through these lonely days without you. Thank you for sharing so much love with us!
“The Outsiders are gathering, a new day is born. I am not afraid!” -R.E.M.
**A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 8 from 1–3 p.m. at the Warfield deck in Ketchum. Come share a story and raise a glass to Zach! People like him don’t pass this way often!
