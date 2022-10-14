Winifred Proctor

6/16/1928 to 6/14/2022
Born in Fresno, Calif., to Rey and Katherine Turner. She was the younger of two. Her sister was Francis.
She graduated from Fresno High. When she was young, she spent time trail riding with her father in the Sierra Nevada, according to John Muir's "Range of Light."
As a young woman she lived in China just prior to the Communist takeover. She had to evacuate to Hong Kong. Then she traveled through Los Angeles, New York and ended up working in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where she worked for a relief organization of the United Nations and the Foreign Service.
In the 1950s into the 1970s, she lived in Southern California, Arcadia and Ventura, raising kids and dabbling in the antique business. For most of her life, Winifred was an avid skier, volleyball player, swimmer and general beach enthusiast.
She spent a significant part of her life in Sun Valley, Idaho, running Michel’s Antiques, supplying fine European antiques to celebrities and dignitaries. She developed a keen eye for interior design and a French country look, rustic yet elegant. She was well thought of in the Wood River Valley.
She traveled extensively to Asia, Africa, Europe and South America. When asked what place she liked best, she replied, “Paris, the City of Light" but added that the African safari was the best trip.
She spent her last 20 plus years on Kauai’s North Shore, where her sense of décor took an Asian turn, a throw back to her time in China. She loved to swim at Anini Beach. Over the last year, she enjoyed going to Black Pot Beach for a cocktail at sunset with her son. She loved the views on Kauai. She was a voracious reader, from classics to Kerouac. She was a lifelong Democrat. She said she had met Upton Sinclair.
She died peacefully at home with her son and daughter nearby. She is survived by her daughters, Alicia (spouse, Adam Petriella) and Paula Proctor (partner Peter Weisz); her son, Jim Proctor (spouse Terese); and three grandchildren, Jacqueline and Calvin Proctor and Aidan Petriella.
Aloha, Winfred, you will be missed.
