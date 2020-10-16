William Lee Molyneux of Carey, Idaho, passed away on Oct. 10, 2020. William was born to A.W. and Maxine Molyneux on Nov. 1, 1951.
William—Billy to friends and family—had six children, whom he loved: Karlous (Chalese) Molyneux, Thea (Chad) Lippoldt, CJ (Jamie) Spencer, Ceri Spencer, Chaille Molyneux, and Chance (Tracy) Molyneux. William is survived by his parents and children, siblings Nina (Wayne) Orvik, Clyde Molyneux, John (Kristy) Molyneux and Chip (Kathy) Molyneux, and 17 grandchildren.
Billy loved nature and always maintained an amazing garden.
Services are on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m. at Billy’s house, 0-27 Durfee Road, Carey. The family requests social distancing is maintained and masks are worn.
Friends may share a memory or photo at www.woodriverchapel.com.
