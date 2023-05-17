Former Ketchum resident and U.S. Ski Hall of Fame recipient, Bill Lash, passed away peacefully at his home in Seattle, Washington, at the age of 95. Link to full obituary: https://funerals.coop/obituaries/william-lash.html.
