June 3, 1947 – July 2, 2023
William Hugh O’Riordan was born in Chicago, Illinois, on June 3, 1947, to Francis O’Riordan and Elvira O’Riordan (McHugh) and died in the Intensive Care Unit at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center, Boise, in the evening of July 2, 2023.
He passed away peacefully with dignity and much compassion, with his wife of almost 54 years, Kaye, at his side.
Hugh was first and foremost a lawyer, an attorney-at-law, an Esq. He was a lawyer’s lawyer in the true sense of that term. His work ranged from national policy-making cases to helping right a local injustice for a school kid. Many of his clients also became his friends; he was consulted so much and helped so many.
His family moved from Chicago to Tucson, Arizona, when he was in high school due to his mother’s health. He graduated from the University of Arizona with a B.A. in 1969 and a J.D. in 1972. Hugh was very proud of having been a lawyer for 50 years.
He and Kaye met while both working in the University of Arizona library as undergraduates, and they married in August 1969. They then moved to the Washington, D.C., area where Kaye finished her last year of law school and Hugh worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Pacific Legal Foundation and then the Office of the Solicitor, U.S. Department of Interior handling mine health and safety cases all over the coal region.
He also earned his LLM degree in Environmental Law from George Washington University School of Law in 1979. While in Washington, D.C., he was most proud of helping to found the Washington Legal Foundation.
Hugh and Kaye decided that six years in Washington, D.C., was enough, moved to Boise in 1978 and never looked back!
He was Chief of the Natural Resources Division, Office of the Idaho Attorney General from 1978-1980 (the last time he had a boss, as he said) and then practiced Environment Law with several firms large and small, regional and local, building a diverse practice, traveling extensively around the country for years and then tapering off to do more international travel, spend more time up in the Ketchum/Sun Valley area and get together with the Old Timers Group.
During his active law practice, one of the things he was most proud of was his work on a National Academy of Sciences Committee on Remediation of Buried and Tank Waste.
He was a proud father. Daughter Moira was born in 1980 in the same hospital he died in. He was Grandfather WHO to two young ladies who fascinated him!
Birdwatcher, DX radio operator, wine connoisseur, photographer, collector of vinyl records, historian of the U.S. presidency, Churchill aficionado, student of the electoral process, analyzer of data—most of all friend and storyteller.
From his best friend from grade school in the Chicago area to the Occupational Therapist who worked with him the day before he went into the hospital again, he made meaningful connections with people who cared about him so very much. He will be missed!
As he got older, he lost so many friends but that is to be expected when your heart was as big as his was. Perhaps the one he missed the most was his long-time assistant and unofficial boss. He was very proud to speak at her memorial.
He is survived by his wife, daughter, son-in-law, two granddaughters, older brother Nicholas living in the Chicago area, and his many, many friends.
Arrangements are being handled privately by the family. Please raise a glass, take a walk outside and listen to the birds, light a candle, tell stories, and think about good memories. Celebrate a good man!
Please no flowers, plants and such. Instead, a donation in his name to a group of your choice or to one of his favorite groups to support: Brother Rice High School for the Brother Pilon Library, Advancement Office, 10001 S. Pulaski, Chicago, IL 60655; the Wood River Land Trust; or The Community Library in Ketchum would be greatly appreciated.
Finally, the family wishes to thank all of the compassionate people who played their part in taking care of him who are far too numerous to name individually.
Commented