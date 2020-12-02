On Oct. 19, 2020, Lt. Col. William Hollis Poe II (BH) arrived in heaven for his next assignment, with his daughter, Aylah Poe, his son, Camron Poe, and his significant other, Aimee Gallagher, at his side. BH was laid to rest in Snake River Canyon National VA Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho.
BH was born Oct. 8, 1969, in Sun Valley, Idaho, to Barbara Brandt and Hollis Poe and was later joined by his three sisters, Rebekah Poe, Hazen Poe (Whitaker) and Rachel Poe. Taking care of his younger sisters was very important and rewarding to him.
BH attended Hemingway Grade School in Ketchum, Idaho, and Wood River Junior High and Wood River High School in Hailey, Idaho. During his junior year he made the decision to attend New Hampton Postgraduate School in New Hampton, N.H. Before graduation he decided he would like to attend an aeronautical college since flying was his dream. He enrolled at Daniel Webster Aeronautical College in Nashua, N.H. In his junior year he joined the Air Force ROTC program and before graduation was commissioned a second lieutenant. Later, BH graduated from Embry Riddle Aeronautical College as well as the Air Force Survival School.
This was the beginning of his career in the Air Force. His tasks while in the Air Force were many. One he was very proud of was the inception of “Desert Pivot” (the name he gave it), which was later named “Virtual Flag” by the Air Force. He took pride in what he did. He fought wars as a pilot and in aerial recognizance for our freedom and safety. He was also an instructor for flight maneuvers, to name a few.
BH retired from the Air Force as a lieutenant colonel in 2016 while stationed in Bossier, La.
Highlights of BH’s life were many. He married Mariah Kern in 1996. They had two children, Aylah McQueen Poe and Camron Aaron Poe. They divorced and later he married Teresa Lightfoot. They had two children, Hunter Coy Poe and Hayden Hollis Poe.
Motorcycle racing and hockey were some of his favorite pastimes both in Sun Valley and New Hampshire.
Well done, BH, you have run the race, our awesome son, brother, husband, father and friend, and now you are home! We will all miss you and forever be proud of you!
A celebration of life is planned for the middle of July 2021.
Commented